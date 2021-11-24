Palace Resorts Caters to Every Family Member
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Codie Liermann November 24, 2021
Traveling with the entire family is no easy task. Then add Grandma and Grandpa to the group or aunts, uncles and cousins, and there are just a few too many people to please. It’s not always easy to find one spot that everyone will enjoy.
Multigenerational families traveling with both adults and children are sure to have their needs met at one of Palace Resorts’ all-inclusive properties.
The resort company consists of ten oceanfront properties in Mexico’s and Jamaica’s popular vacation spots, including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Isla Mujeres, Los Cabos and Ocho Rios, and they cater to travelers of all ages.
If it’s entertainment they’re in search of, Palace has that covered with nightly shows, karaoke, live music and more. The resorts sometimes even bring in well-known musicians for multiday vacation concerts, such as Hootie & The Blowfish and Luke Bryan performing at Moon Palace Cancun.
In addition to entertainment, guests have access to all sorts of adventures both at the resorts and in the surrounding destinations. From soaking up the sun poolside to getting the adrenaline up zip lining through the treetops, visitors have no shortage of activities to choose from during a stay with Palace Resorts.
Families can also choose to make their vacations golf-inclusive. The current golf promotion includes two rounds per day, a shared cart fee for each round, food and beverages at the course and transportation to and from the course.
Palace Resorts has something for every traveler in the group, and the company even keeps the tiniest family members in mind. The company recently announced a new baby food menu at its family-friendly properties, offering delicious, healthy options for the babies in the group.
Babies now get the chance to eat just as well as the other members of the family with Palace’s new menu. Parents can schedule these meals for their entire stay, and the food is delivered daily right to their room.
The menu items include tasty purees such as peeled pear and fresh banana as well as skinless chicken breast with the option to add vegetables. This gives parents one less thing to worry about on vacation. The menu is available upon request at arrival or on the Palace Resorts app.
Palace Resorts has every member of the group covered during vacation. Families and friends interested in starting a new tradition this holiday season can book a reservation in paradise at one of the company's family-friendly properties, creating memories to last a lifetime.
To learn more about Palace Resorts or to begin planning your next multigenerational vacation, contact a travel advisor or visit palaceresorts.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on Palace Resorts, Mexico, Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS