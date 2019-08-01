Palace Resorts Increases its Tourism Investments in the Dominican Republic
Palace Resorts, the company that sets the standard in five-star, luxury all-inclusive resort accommodations will be expanding its tourism offering with a new investment set in the Macao zone, in Punta Cana, aiming to expand Moon Palace Punta Cana, by adding an additional 1,200 rooms. Gibran Chapur, Executive Vice President of Palace Resorts made the announcement during a recent visit to the Dominican Republic.
Palace Resorts began construction of its new hotel Moon Palace Punta Cana, a 2,150-room hotel; featuring 20 restaurants; 9 Bars; 7 swimming pools; a Water Park; a Greg Norman Eco Signature Design Golf Course; a 75-booth Wellness Spa; a Casino; an 11,000 square meters Convention Center; a food distribution center; as well as a housing community for hotel staff.
Gibran Chapur, Executive Vice President of Palace Resorts, stated that the Dominican Republic is a safe tourist destination and that it will continue growing and developing; therefore, Palace Resorts will confidently continue investing in its tourist sector.
Said statements were made during a luncheon held with representatives of the private and public sectors. Chapur expressed that he felt no concern whatsoever with regards to the recent safety issues that affected the country, seeing it more as a circumstantial situation, resulting from the high-volume tourist influx that the country has welcomed in recent years.
On his behalf, Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia, ensured that the country has responded to the situations which arose not long ago: “We can feel confident, that as a country, we have undertaken the necessary actions to counteract the recent events, and will always work towards continuing to improve, and especially prevent these situations from ever taking place again”, García expressed.
Héctor Inchaustegui and Tania Ramirez of TerraRD Partners, Anyarlene Berges from INICIA, Gabriel Rodriguez, from the Tourism Ministry, among others, also attended the luncheon.
