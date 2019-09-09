Panama Jack Resorts, Vacations for All Generations
Multi-generational travel is becoming increasingly popular. However, it’s not always easy to decide on a place to go when there are all different ages involved in the trip planning.
Families traveling with grandparents, aunts, uncles, teenagers and toddlers need places that will allow everyone in the group to have something to do.
Panama Jack Resorts, a Playa Hotels & Resorts brand, has properties in both Cancun and Playa del Carmen, and both hotels in the collection offer activities and entertainment for all ages. These all-inclusive resorts provide a unique blend of relaxation and adventure, along with plenty of fun for the entire family.
Starting with the youngest guests, parents will have no issues keeping their kids happy. In addition to playing on the beach and splashing around in the pool, kids can enjoy spending time at Camp Jack.
This place is especially designed for children—it’s a place where they can use creativity while making arts and crafts and feel adventurous playing beach games, all while meeting other guests their age.
The Camp Jack at the Cancun resort even has Pirate Splash Park with seven waterslides, two splash zones and a family pool.
While these activities might not be cool enough for the teenagers in the group, the teens have their own spot to hang out. #Hashtag is an area where teenagers can socialize and enjoy entertainment and activities such as air hockey, ping pong and more.
Teenagers will also have a blast having Wii competitions and trying out the various watersports available.
Adults can have just as much fun alongside the kids, but it’s also nice for them to have time to themselves. They can choose to try a culinary and cocktail class, a wine and tequila tasting or a yoga class, among other activities.
After a long day of being with the entire family, they might opt to enjoy a visit to the gym or some evening entertainment on their own. This is all made possible with Panama Jack Resorts’ babysitters for children ages four to 12.
If the grandparents are along for the ride, they might not be able to keep up with all the action. In this case, they can spend the afternoon reading—or maybe napping—on a cabana on the beach. They can also choose to take a visit to Aura Spa for a relaxing spa treatment.
The whole family will enjoy the endless dining options, contemporary accommodations and nightly entertainment, and both locations provide easy access to nearby tours and excursions.
Everyone in the group will go home with unforgettable experiences, stories to share with friends and memories that will last forever—or at least until the next vacation.
