Paris Las Vegas to Reopen June 18
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli June 13, 2020
Caesars Entertainment Corporation on Friday announced plans to resume operations at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m., the latest in its chain of hotels to reopen in Sin City.
Caesars has previously reopened Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas and Harrah’s Las Vegas. As previously announced, the gaming floor and other amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience were set to open on Friday, June 12.
“We continue to see increasing customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer and, as a result, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Paris Las Vegas – gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities – on June 18,” Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. “We will continue to emphasize our enhanced health and safety protocols and create the memorable guest experiences that draw people from all over to Las Vegas. This positive momentum also enables us to bring more employees back to work, which is great news for them, their families, the company and the community.”
Paris Las Vegas will be offering renovated guest rooms and suites, a variety of food and beverage amenities, access to the outdoor pool, as well as slot machines and table games on the casino floor.
For now, the Soleil Pool will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless the weather dictates otherwise.
The following restaurants will also be open:
Gordon Ramsay Steak – Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
JJ's Boulangerie (dining room) – daily, 24 hours
La Pizza (express window) – daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
La Creperie – breakfast daily, 6 a.m. to noon
Café Belle Madeleine – breakfast daily, 5 a.m. to noon
Arc Bar – daily, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Le Central Bar – daily, 24 hours
Gustav’s Bar – daily, 24 hours
Le Cabaret Bar – daily, 2 p.m. to close
Eiffel Tower Restaurant – daily, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Café Americano – daily, 6 a.m. to noon
BEER PARK – now open daily, 2 p.m. to close
HEXX Kitchen + Bar – now open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mon Ami Gabi – now open daily, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Self-parking will be free.
Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees at all hotels. Team members are required to wear masks, and guests will also be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS