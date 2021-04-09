Philly Historic Landmark-Turned-Hotel To Open June 6
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 09, 2021
The Guild House Hotel officially announced its opening date of June 6, 2021; guests can now book their stay online on the hotel’s website.
The hotel is a National Historic Monument, as it was home to the New Century Guild, a women’s empowerment club that began in 1882 by female abolitionists, suffragists, artists and writers. The club used the building as its home base for activism, entertaining and educating.
June 6 was chosen as the official opening date because it was the same day the New Century Guild officially opened.
The remodeled property features twelve unique suites named for the iconic female leaders of the New Century Guild, while the interior design and the amenities were provided by women- and minority-owned businesses. Leaded glass windows, wood paneling and ornate fireplaces harken back to the Guild House Hotel’s past.
The Guild House Hotel’s amenities promote female empowerment: coffee is provided by Sip & Sonder, a Black women-owned business; tea is provided by Blushing Wren and is locally sourced and sustainably grown; lastly, bath products are provided by clean skin and body care company Fork & Melon.
Rooms range in price from $250-$600 per night, with four different styles of suites.
