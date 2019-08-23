Planet Hollywood Cancun to Open in March 2020
Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce that the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will be rolling out the red carpet for its first guests on March 1, 2020.
Located in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, guests will be able to Vacation Like a Star in one of Mexico’s most beautiful beachfront locations. This new all-inclusive resort will feature 898 luxury suites, authentic Hollywood memorabilia and curated entertainment-themed experiences.
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will boast 21 venues for wining and dining, PH Spa & Beauty Bar and PUMPED fitness center, as well as an all-star line up of activities and adventures for travelers of all ages. A range of exciting PH Experiences will allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Costa Mujeres.
Children are sure to enjoy the Stars Kids Club, a unique kids club program designed to spark the imagination of younger guests or have a blast at the new JUMP trampoline park. The whole family can channel their inner PGA player at the mini-golf course, wind down the lazy river, zoom down slides at the water park or test out their surfing skills on the FlowRider surf simulator.
The beachfront resort will also be the first Planet Hollywood property to debut the Adult Scene, a new adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept – adding an additional 380 rooms, two restaurants and two bars.
Book by September 30th to take advantage of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Introductory Offer featuring savings up to 75 percent, two kids stay free deals and up to $500 in resort credits.
For more information on this new resort experience, please visit PlanetHollywoodHotels.com.
SOURCE: Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts press release.
