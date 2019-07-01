Playa Hotels & Resorts Launches Burger Fest
Playa Hotels & Resorts today announced the company’s first annual Burger Fest, a companywide event which will take place throughout all resorts owned and operated by Playa in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic during the entire month of July.
Designed and coordinated by Playa’s Regional Director of Food and Beverage, Gerald Blay, the culinary-fest is inspired by summertime delights and showcases a wide array of flavors from a variety of regions in North America.
“The concept of the cookout has been around since the 1500s but has evolved greatly in the last decade with the concept of the gourmet burger. We’re bringing a little piece of home to our resorts through delivering a wide variety of familiar flavors in unique ways,” said Blay. “We worked with the Executive Chefs throughout Playa’s portfolio to bring this concept to life and are excited to delight the palates of our guests,” Blay continued.
Guests who prefer a traditional approach will be enthralled with options such as the Backyard Burger featuring mouthwatering brisket patties while the falafel burger topped with fried quinoa, avocado and sprouts is a must-try veggie option.
For guests who want to indulge in comfort food, the Best Bite made with beef patties and topped with fried provolone cheese, tomato and arugula is a can’t miss. An accompanying beverage selection will be available to complement the offerings including craft beer and will vary by location.
This culinary initiative is part of Playa’s dedication to the Evolution of All Inclusive and is one of many gastronomic festivals the company is planning to launch by the end of the year.
