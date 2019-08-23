Playa Hotels & Resorts Launches Dominican Republic Offers
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Brian Major August 23, 2019
Playa Hotels & Resorts is offering savings up to 55 percent off published rates for stays at each of the company’s Dominican Republic resorts including the Sanctuary Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult resorts.
The offers are intended to celebrate the November launch of the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana properties, and as well as the December premiere of the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family property. The Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Adult Resort opened earlier this year and Sanctuary Cap Cana completed an extensive renovation this summer.
Bermuda Resorts Offering Fall Savings PackagesHotel & Resort
Regent’s Escape to Paradise SaleCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Universal Orlando Offering Savings on Multi-Day TicketsEntertainment
End of Summer Travel Deals Bring Discounted Rates to NYCDestination & Tourism
Under the offer, guests who book stays through October 31 will receive discounts of up to 55 percent plus a minimum one-category upgrade, a $200 instant credit on reservations of five nights or more, and up to $200 in resort perks. Additionally, the Hilton La Romana will offer a Kids Stay Free program. The offer applies to new bookings for travel through December 20, 2020.
“Since 2013, we have seen tremendous growth as we partner with legendary hospitality brands to provide levels of unmatched quality, service and style”, said Kevin Froemming, Playa’s chief commercial officer.
The discounts provide travelers with up to $400 in added value, say Playa officials. The company has also re-launched its double reward point incentive for travel agents via its AgentCASH Plus rewards program.
Sanctuary Cap Cana, a 20-acre property featuring 2,100 feet of pristine underwent a $44 million renovation in late 2018 and now features four distinct experiences built around a Mediterranean-style village. Hilton La Romana, located in the coastal town of Bayahibe, opened its adult-only section in August; the resort’s family section will open December 1.
The Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana resorts, like the Sanctuary property located within the Cap Cana development, will feature facilities, amenities and services highlighted by a cenote-inspired spa and a la carte dining options include a Hindu restaurant inspired by the Venice Simplon Orient Express and a 14,000 square-foot fitness center featuring an industrial boxing gym design.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS