Private Jet Service Highlights Atlantis Cove Bahamas Packages
Hotel & Resort Brian Major March 05, 2021
The Cove Atlantis, the luxury wing of Bahamas mega-resort Atlantis, is providing premium clients with an opportunity to shake off their pandemic “blues” with a vacation package offering bespoke dining at a Michelin-star chef eatery coupled with private jet transportation.
The Cove is partnering with air transportation provider Advent Jets and private island resort Kamalame Cay to offer groups of up to eight travelers private jet transportation from select cities to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling Airport for $150,000, or $3,750 per person, per night.
In addition to airfare for eight guests, the package includes a five-night stays in The Cove’s premium Sapphire Suite, featuring panoramic ocean and beach views, and a deluxe beachside cabana reserved daily at The Cove Pool.
Also included is an eight-course dinner at Michelin-star chef José Andrés’ Fish restaurant, featuring a customized menu and aprons embroidered with guests’ names. Travelers will also enjoy an omakase and sake experience at Nobu’s exclusive Sake Room and an exclusive tour with Bahamian artist-in-residence Antonius Roberts at his beachside Sacred Space art installation.
As an additional highlight, guests will embark on a seaplane flight to Kamalame Cay, a private oceanfront reserve featuring open-air experiences that allow visitors to relax and rejuvenate on the beach or explore culinary-themed activities.
Guests will have the services of a private butler during their stay and receive a personalized, dated cookbook autographed by José Andrés.
The Cove features 600 suites with balconies and floor-to-ceiling ocean views. The adults-only Cove Pool offers 20 private beach cabanas, outdoor gaming and beachside dining at Bahamian chef Julie Lightbourn’s Sip Sip restaurant. Indoor gaming at the Sea Glass Lounge and shopping at the Escape Boutique are also accessible to Cove guests.
Atlantis Paradise Island offers guests returning to the United States complimentary COVID-19 rapid antigen testing for up to two guests per room. Guests can schedule their departure test upon arrival with Atlantis’ onsite testing coordinator or online.
