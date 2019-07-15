Salamander Hotels and Resorts to Manage Iconic Half Moon Resort
The iconic Jamaican luxury property Half Moon will be managed by Salamander Hotels & Resorts under an agreement announced earlier this month by the Montego Bay resort’s board of directors.
Salamander offers” successes in operating luxury, golf and beach properties,” said Guy Steuart III, Half Moon’s chairman. “As we commemorate our 65th anniversary, Half Moon intends to build on its reputation of providing transformative experiences for generations of discerning travelers," Steuart added.
Entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, Salamander’s CEO, said her firm will work closely with Half Moon's owners and its team to “build on the resort's legacy.” Salamander owns and manages the Forbes Five-Star Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA; and Innisbrook Resort in Tampa among other US properties.
“We are delighted to have this amazing opportunity to collaborate with Half Moon and the Jamaica business and tourism communities," said Johnson, a co-founder of Black Entertainment Television.
“The resort is renowned for its wonderful, caring employees, many of whom have been a part of the Half Moon family for generations. I look forward to introducing my business partners, colleagues and Salamander's many loyal guests to Half Moon's storied history and exciting future.”
Half Moon opened in 1954 and has hosted international royalty, presidents, politicians and celebrities including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip and Prince Charles; Prince Rainier of Monaco, Princess Caroline of Monaco and John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy. The resort was expanded in 1979 with the addition of the Colony Hotel property and the construction of five- and seven-bedroom villas.
The property underwent a $75 million renovation in 2018 that added new facilities and restaurants plus 57 new rooms and suites. The initiative followed a 2015 refurbishment of Half Moon’s Sugar Mill Restaurant, the resort lobby and the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed golf course. The refurbishment also featured the launch of Lester’s Café, a restaurant.
The 400-acre luxury resort offers two miles of private beachfront with elegantly appointed rooms and suites plus 31 four-, five-, six- and seven-bedroom villas featuring private pools and a personal butler, cook and housekeeper. Half Moon facilities also include the award-winning Fern Tree Spa, the Half Moon Golf Academy, 13 lit tennis courts, an equestrian center, a fitness center, 54 swimming pools, a guest activity center and Nancy Children’s Village.
