Salamander Resort & Spa, Kwame Onwuachi To Host 'Family Reunion' Event
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke February 03, 2021
Food & Wine and Salamander Hotels & Resorts are joining forces to debut "The Family Reunion" presented by award-winning chef and author Kwame Onwuachi this summer.
The multi-day event will take place at the five-star Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia from August 19-22, 2021 and celebrate diversity in the hospitality community through cooking classes and demonstrations, wine tastings and dinners as well as panel discussions featuring world-class chefs, sommeliers and industry leaders. Notable attendees will include Carla Hall, Edouardo Jordan, Nina Compton, Carlton McCoy, Gregory Gourdet, Mashama Bailey, Rodney Scott, Tavel Bristol-Joseph and Pierre Thiam, among others.
The core mission of The Family Reunion will be to nurture, develop and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals. What's more, a portion of the proceeds will be used to create a mentorship and scholarship program fostering diversity in the hospitality industry. The event will also support efforts to help end childhood hunger.
"Our remarkable, constantly renewing and evolving industry is as diverse as any other," Salamander Hotels & Resorts Founder and CEO and co-host Sheila Johnson said in a statement. "But, we can, and should do more. Therefore, I’m immensely proud to partner with Food & Wine and Kwame Onwuachi and delighted Salamander Resort & Spa can provide a platform for thoughtful discussion about inclusion."
"We should be doing everything in our power to celebrate diversity in our industry," added Onwuachi. "For too long we have gone unnoticed and under-appreciated. This is our time."
Leading up to the event, Onwuachi will spend nine days in residency at the resort cooking food based on his Afro-Caribbean cultural heritage.
Join us and @ChefKwame at @SalamnderVA in August for a multi-day celebration of diversity in hospitality: https://t.co/wwAeleWj3l— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) February 3, 2021
The 340-acre Salamander Resort & Spa, located in the heart of Virginia Wine Country just an hour from Washington, D.C., will host experiences throughout its outdoor event spaces, Cooking Studio, Culinary Garden and restaurants. There will also be a center stage venue to host presentations and panel discussions.
Tickets for the event will go on sale in April at SalamanderHotels.com/FamilyReunion with resort packages and individual ticket options available. Specific programming will also be unveiled later this spring. As expected amid the ongoing pandemic, the inaugural Family Reunion event will follow appropriate COVID-19 health and safety measures in conjunction with CDC and state guidelines.
