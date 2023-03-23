Last updated: 07:55 PM ET, Thu March 23 2023

Sani Resort Is Named World’s Leading Green Resort Three Years Running

Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor March 23, 2023

Sustainability, sustainable, ecology, eco-travel, voluntourism, plants, planting, soil, environment, environmental
For the third year straight, Sani Resort in Greece named the World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort

There are eco-friendly hotels and resorts and then there’s Greece’s Sani Resort.

For the third year straight, the upscale resort has been recognized by the World Travel Awards as the World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort.

ADVERTISING

The stunning property is located amid a 1,000-acre nature reserve on the shores of the Aegean and is surrounded by both pine forests and protected wetlands. But while its setting is jaw-dropping on its own, the Sani's sustainability program is equally inspiring.

You May Also Like

The charming Irish countryside. The Most Popular TV and Movie-Inspired Destinations... Entertainment

Monasteries of Meteora, Greece gallery icon 15 Must-See Places in Europe for Faith-Based Travelers Destination & Tourism

United States, State Department, US, visa, application, processing The Most and Least Welcoming Countries Around the World... Destination & Tourism

Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Journey, cruise ships in the mediterranean Celestyal Cruises Acquires New Ship Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Couple in Valencia, Spain, in the fall. Europe's 2023 Outlook: Continued Tourism Rebound Destination & Tourism

Deeply committed to preserving the environment and the rich mix of wildlife, as well as supporting the local community, Sani became the first carbon-neutral resort in Greece in 2020. What's more, it has been relying upon 100 percent renewable energy since 2019.

The property has also adopted a complete sustainability program called Sani Green, through which it is continually working to approve the resort’s efficiency, renewable energy use, water conservation, and waste minimization, among other efforts.

Working in partnership with Forest Research Institute, Sani has also established the Sani Environmental Observatory Project, which is designed to help protect the pine forests around the resort. As part of the effort, each guest who visits Sani is invited to add one Euro to their final bill, which the resort doubles. The donations go toward supporting the forest. All of the resort’s Sani Green initiatives are in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As for the guest amenities onsite, the resort includes five hotels and more than 35 bars and restaurants that serve everything from local cuisine to Michelin-starred meals. Sani has also integrated its eco-friendly ethos into its food programming, with more than 60 percent of its produce coming from within 100 miles of the resort—thus cutting down on the carbon footprint associated with food transportation. Sani also has its own herb and vegetable garden.

The World Travel Awards date back to 1993 and were established to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Greece

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor
Green Collection, Capella Ubud, resort in Bali, bali resorts, Indonesian resorts, resorts in Indonesia, Global Hospitality Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance Launches New Sustainable Hotel Portfolio

Curacao Is Calling With a Special Deal From Sandals

Wyndham’s Women Own the Room Program Empowers Female Entrepreneurs

Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates Opening of its Seasonal Hotels in Europe

gallery icon Relax and Unwind With Grand Sirenis Hotels & Resorts

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS