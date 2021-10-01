Save Big When Booking Last Minute Escapes to Miami This Fall
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort Janeen Christoff October 01, 2021
Trump International Beach Resort invites guests to experience a Miami vibe and Sunny Isles calm in Florida.
The resort is offering savings of up to 35 percent on accommodation when booking through October 19, 2021, for travel now through April 9, 2022.
During their stay at the 360-room oceanfront resort, guests can enjoy spacious condo-style guestrooms that include all of the comforts of home, including in-suite kitchens and laundry facilities.
On the property, visitors will find outdoor dining venues such as Gill's open-air restaurant and the laidback, elegant Neomi's Grill. Foodies can enjoy Saka Mori for Japanese fusion cuisine.
The Aquanox Spa & Fitness Center helps guests unwind with a variety of treatments that include local ingredients such as Florida sugar cane, Key lime and grapefruit.
Guests can also relax by the pool or explore the beachfront area and enjoy the Florida sun with on-site watersports. Nearby, Dezerland Park is an entertainment complex ideal for families.
Contact a travel advisor or visit www.trumpmiami.com/special-offers to learn more.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Trump International Beach Resort, Miami, Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS