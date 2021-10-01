Last updated: 05:13 PM ET, Fri October 01 2021

Save Big When Booking Last Minute Escapes to Miami This Fall

October 01, 2021

Trump International Beach Resort
Friends playing beach volleyball. (photo via Trump International Beach Resort)

Trump International Beach Resort invites guests to experience a Miami vibe and Sunny Isles calm in Florida.

The resort is offering savings of up to 35 percent on accommodation when booking through October 19, 2021, for travel now through April 9, 2022.

During their stay at the 360-room oceanfront resort, guests can enjoy spacious condo-style guestrooms that include all of the comforts of home, including in-suite kitchens and laundry facilities.

On the property, visitors will find outdoor dining venues such as Gill's open-air restaurant and the laidback, elegant Neomi's Grill. Foodies can enjoy Saka Mori for Japanese fusion cuisine.

The Aquanox Spa & Fitness Center helps guests unwind with a variety of treatments that include local ingredients such as Florida sugar cane, Key lime and grapefruit.

Guests can also relax by the pool or explore the beachfront area and enjoy the Florida sun with on-site watersports. Nearby, Dezerland Park is an entertainment complex ideal for families.

Contact a travel advisor or visit www.trumpmiami.com/special-offers to learn more.

