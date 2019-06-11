Six Mexican Hotels That Offer a Unique Take on Wellness
Wellness tourism continues to be one of the leading travel trends growing in popularity with each passing year.
In fact, according to the November 2018 report from the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is at least a $639 billion global market and is growing more than twice as fast as general tourism.
Though Global Wellness Day may have already come and gone, there’s nothing stopping you for engaging in your own personal wellness retreat. With that in mind, here are six unique hotels throughout Mexico that offer creative approaches to wellness, going far beyond anything that wellness tourism has experienced, and catering to every type of travel.
For the Wellness Warriors
Guests can immerse themselves into Mexico’s rich culture at Solmar Hotels & Resorts’ Playa Grande Resort & Spa through the ritual of Temazcal.
The ancient method is used as a curative ceremony thought to purify the body, allowing the individual to clear their mind, body and soul. The ritual allows guests to surround themselves with the healing powers of the “Four Elements”: earth, water, air and fire.
The Temazcal ceremony is said to balance your mind and body and bring about a spiritual reawakening.
Family Healing
A family-friendly resort, the Elegance Spa located at Seadust Cancun is dedicated to spa experiences tailored to both parents and children.
Massage options at the Cancun property include “Healthy Child – Healthy Family” during which parents and kids prepare their own family ritual, including picking the essential oil for their massage. The experience is designed to leave the whole family with peace and harmony.
A Break from Screen Time
The Digital Detox Program at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit aims to inspire families and couples to have a summer experience with unusual circumstances, one that invites guests to disconnect from the digital world and enjoy the time they have with one another.
Upon arrival, guests are greeted by their concierge who begins the cleansing by removing all electronics from their hotel room and taking away all personal electronic devices. This provides guests with an opportunity to declutter their minds from stress associated with technology.
For the Grounded Traveler
The Muluk Spa at Hotel Xcaret Mexico combines ancient traditions with innovative techniques that lead guests on a path of complete transformation through relaxation and health.
The spa offers an array of Mexican-inspired treatments such as the Copal Purification. Copal is a tree resin believed to have healing powers and was widely used in Mexico during ancient times.
The full-body treatment utilizes copal for direct application and for aromatic purposes, which is believed to be a body and mind purifying experience.
Travelers Who Want to Go All Out
Temptation Cancun Resort, a playground for grown-ups, features a spa offering a variety of treatments designed to provide relaxation and enjoyment.
The spa’s “Hot Fango Massage” is a combination of plants and a stimulating massage designed to help activate circulation and eliminate toxins from the body. Allow passion to awaken your soul as you fall in love with Spa Rose.
Travelers Seeking to Spice it Up
The clothing-optional, all-inclusive, adults-only resort of Desire Riviera Maya is an experience with no boundaries.
The property’s Exotic Spa allows guests to dive into a world that will rejuvenate and revitalize your body. Among the experiences that are available is the Couple’s Fantasy Ritual, which combines an otherwise classic, relaxing experience with the art of seduction. The journey begins in the jacuzzi, followed by a sensual body massage that will bring couples closer.
