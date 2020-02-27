Small Luxury Hotels of the World Announces New Members This February
February 27, 2020
Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has announced that five new member hotels have joined the brand, with Bangkok, St Tropez, Buje, Mykonos and San José del Cabo.
These newest members include:
The Sukhothai Bangkok, located in Bangkok, Thailand. Named in honor of the ancient city of Sukhothai, this 210-room hotel is surrounded by luxurious gardens and elegant lotus ponds. The hotel features a 25-meter, infinity-edged swimming pool and an on-site spa. The Sukhothai Bangkok’s fine-dining Thai restaurant, Celadon, was voted ‘Best Restaurant in Bangkok,’ with a tasting menu that comes in 6-course and 9-course options.
Hotel Lou Pinet, located in St Tropez, France. This 34-room hotel is settled in a residential area five minutes away from Places des Lices. Surrounded by large pine trees, the hotel was built to give guests a feeling of staying in a grand, luxurious private home. When guests are not enjoying their in-room bars, they can unwind at the Tata Harper Spa or spend a morning yoga session in the gardens. Lou Pinet’s famed restaurant, Beefbar, mixes street-style food with fine, high-quality ingredients to satisfy all customers.
San Canzian Village & Hotel, located in Buje, Croatia. This 24-room hotel is settled in the heart of Istria, in the 14th-century medieval village of Muzolini Donji. Guests will relish in the fertile valleys, olive gardens and vineyards that surround the hotel and experience an underrated side of Croatia. Guests who book a stay during the autumn and early winter months will have the unique chance to go white truffle hunting. In addition to providing views of beautiful scenery, San Canzian Village & Hotel is home to one of the most beautiful bars in Croatia.
Panoptis Escape, located in Mykonos, Greece. This 19-room hotel, which overlooks the picturesque Elia Beach, will be opening on May 15, 2020, and operate through October 15, 2020. The group of boutique villas offers 360-degree views of the Aegean Sea from an exclusive hilltop. Each villa features its own room concept, an outdoor spa Jacuzzi or private infinity pool and individual design. The experienced staff are present to tend to the needs of every guest, from private helicopters to yacht charters.
Villas del Mar, located in San José del Cabo, Mexico. This collection contains 13 rooms of stylish beachfront and hillside residences nestled in the luxury community of Palmilla. Villa del Mar provides exclusive name brand and Espiritu Del Mar amenities, such as the ‘Ninety Six’ private beach club and kids club. The hotel is equipped with 10,000 square feet of fitness and wellness space, though luxurious spa treatments and meals can be served in the comfort of a guest’s private villa.
