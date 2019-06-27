Sofitel Set to Reopen Revamped Luxury Hotel in Rome
June 27, 2019
Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese will practically reopen as a new hotel on Monday, July 1, when it again invites guests to stay at the luxury Italian villa following a massive renovation project that greatly upgraded the property’s amenities.
Situated on a quiet street in the heart of Rome, this former 19th-century Roman palazzo lies within walking distance of some of the city’s best-known cultural landmarks and parks, including the Trevi Fountain, Villa Medici and Spanish Steps.
The hotel will offer 78 rooms and suites, a new fitness center and wellness program, and three large event rooms. TravelPulse also obtained exclusive information on the hotel’s new suite experiences.
The new larger suites at the former 19th-century Roman palazzo are inspired by Roman divinities. For example, en-suite, private dinners are offered with the goddess of love, Venus, in mind, while Bacchus, the god of wine, is the inspiration behind the hotel’s en-suite cocktail service.
All suites offer guests tailored experiences, with divinity-inspired décor, coffee table books, take-away gifts, and unique day trip options.
Other suite advantages include the ability to check-in from your room, a VIP room key with leather holder, the choice of room fragrance, a monogram-embroidered pillowcase or bathrobe, complimentary ironing, packing service on arrival and departure, and round-the-clock butler service.
Also, each suite offers a mini-bar stocked with Italian beer and wine as well as mixes for an aperitif, Negroni, or gin martini, and Ruinart Champagne and peach juice for a Bellini.
Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese will also be home to Settimo, an elegant rooftop lounge and restaurant, offering views overlooking the Villa Borghese gardens and St. Peter’s Basilica.
Paying respect to local mastery and heritage, while highlighting the personality of the hotel’s Executive Chef, Giuseppe D’Alessio, signature dishes will incorporate traditional Roman culinary styles, such as "cucina povera" and "Tripolina."
Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is now accepting reservations for stays from July 1. Rooms start from $390 per night, excluding breakfast.
