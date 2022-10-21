The Riu Palace Kukulkan Debuts in November
RIU Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff October 21, 2022
RIU Hotels & Resorts will open a new adults-only resort in Cancun this November.
On November 26, the Riu Palace Kulkulkan will welcome guests with new and upgraded features. Guests will find a new mixologist at the Lobby Bar with daily signature drinks as well as a new burger bar at the pool, a new wine menu and an upgrade cappuccino bar.
The Elite Club by RIU will also launch at the resort. The is rolling out a new premium service at its all-inclusive resorts, starting with Riu Palace Kulkulkan.
Guests who upgrade to the new service will have access to premium room locations with the best views, premium-branded drinks at select bars and upgraded liquor options in guestrooms. The minibar will also feature upgraded snacks and a bottle of wine is included.
Those who are staying in Elite Club by RIU rooms will also have a confirmed late checkout as well as in-room aromatherapy, an exclusive welcome gift and guests are identified at check-in by an Elite Club by RIU wristband.
Room categories available for Elite Club by RIU rooms at the RIU Palace Kukulkan include Suite Ocean View rooms, which offer more than 650 square feet of space in an open floor plan, with a sofa, a flat-screen television, a balcony or terrace and views of the sea.
Guests can also book the smaller (430 square feet) Junior Suite Ocean View - Elite Club rooms as well as Junior Suite Oceanfront - Elite Club. These rooms also offer an open floor plan with a sofa, flat-screen television, a balcony or terrace and a view of the ocean.
