Top-Notch Entertainment, Sports Offerings in Las Vegas
Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2022
MGM Resorts International is a familiar name in Las Vegas for its multiple hotel properties, each with its own distinctive flavor and branding.
Yet they all share something in common.
The entertainment and sports offerings are top-notch, to say the least.
Start with sports. On May 7, MGM is the host at one of the hottest new venues in the country, T-Mobile Arena, for the world championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Dimitry Bivol. MGM Resorts has a joint investment in T-Mobile with the Anschutz Entertainment Group.
MGM will also be hosting a U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame college game between Arizona State and North Dakota in October, as well as two nights of college basketball in November for the Coaches vs. Cancer benefit games. Those events are also at T-Mobile.
From an entertainment standpoint, Park MGM will have the Jonas Brothers in concert for five nights starting June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.
On May 28, the MGM Grand Garden Arena – the site of so many spectacular A-list performers and world championship fights – presents The Eagles in concert.
Back at T-Mobile Arena, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, will be the dates for the always popular iHeart Music Festival. Talk about A-List names – this is where you will find the likes of Taylor Swift and some of music’s biggest superstars performing all in one place.
Parrotheads, assemble! Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band will be appearing for two nights in October at the MGM Grand Garden.
Just in time for Christmas, world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing in English and Italian on December 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
And we haven’t even mentioned the regular shows at MGM Resorts properties, anchored by Cirque Du Soleil. They include O, Mad Apple, The Beatles Love, Michael Jackson One and KA.
Don’t forget the ridiculously entertaining and popular Blue Man Group at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
And if you want to laugh, MGM Resorts has the venues. In addition to hosting one-offs with some of the biggest names in comedy, the MGM Grand is the host of Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, where up-and-coming comedians and established stars alike hit the stage.
