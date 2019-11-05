Travel Impressions Launches Biggest Sale of the Season
As cold weather begins to set in, Travel Impressions is heating things up with its Biggest Sale of the Season.
The three-week-long sale includes up to $600 in instant savings, special perks at participating resort partners and up to 62% additional savings to more than 150 properties across Mexico and the islands of the Caribbean. For travel to qualify, bookings must be received by November 21, 2019, for travel completed between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020.
With two levels of savings, it is even easier for travel advisors to explain the savings to their clients. For example, on stays of three or four nights, clients can save either $100 or $200 depending on the property selected. Clients will save either $200 or $400 on five- or six-night stays and either $300 or $600 on stays of seven or more nights.
The Biggest Sale of the Season features top-rated, all-inclusive properties from AMResorts, Barceló Hotel Group, Hard Rock Hotels, TRS Hotels by Palladium and Paradisus Resorts, among others.
Exclusive perks are offered in conjunction with Travel Impressions’ Partner Privileges and vary depending on the resort. These perks could include a personalized welcome letter from the hotel’s general manager, complimentary bottles upon arrival, weekly cocktail party for Travel Impressions’ guests and other ALGV brands’ vacationers only, weekly rum or tequila tastings, dedicated VIP wristbands, preferred check-in/check-out areas, access to VIP lounges or resort areas, preferred room locations or additional resort discounts.
Travelers will find discounts on resorts around the Caribbean and Mexico.
At the Grand Bahia Principe Jamaica, for example, clients booking a minimum three-night stay get $300 in instant savings.
In the Dominican Republic, at the Barcelo Bavaro Palace, travelers receive exclusive partner privileges that include a personalized welcome letter from the general manager, as well as a bottle of rum, tequila or wine in Premium Level accommodations upon arrival and an additional $200 in resort discounts per stay. These perks are in addition to the $300 instant savings.
For those staying at least three nights at the Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta, clients will receive $300 in instant savings as well as Partner Privileges, including complimentary private roundtrip airport transfers, one-day complimentary cabana rental and early check-in/late check-out.
At the Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, clients booking during the Biggest Sale of the Season receive $300 in instant savings as well as $200 in resort coupons per room.
