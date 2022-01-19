Travelers Can Now Sleep in a Geodesic Dome in Peru
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 19, 2022
Travelers looking to enjoy one of the most unique accommodation experiences in the world can now do so in Peru at the luxury boutique hotel and retreat center StarDome Peru, located high in the Andes mountain range.
Located in the Sacred Valley between Cusco and Machu Picchu, StarDome Peru is a new boutique hotel boasting a gorgeous geodesic design. It will begin accepting reservations for its six rooms on February 1, 2022. Introductory low season rates begin at $399 per person; guests can book multi-day retreat packages or individual nightly stays.
Operated by local members of the Quechua community, the hotel offers incredible opportunities for cultural immersion and learning activities led by locals, such as healing rituals and excursions to local Incan ruins. Its structure offers incredible views of the surrounding environment from all rooms, but the StarDeck is the place to be, with 360-degree views all the way up to the sky.
StarDome Peru offers six different suite options, the Garden Mountain Suite, the Garden Valley Suite, two Sacred Valley suites, the Royal Mountain Suite and the standalone Royal Apu Suite. The hotel’s design is inspired by traditional Incan decor and design. Each suite includes a private stone shower, heated marble floors, traditional Incan tiling, handmade textiles and more.
Guests are provided with daily breakfasts at the hotel’s restaurant, Apu, with options for private dining experiences with local chefs.
Eventually, StarDome Peru will expand to offer ten more suites and a healing center for yoga and other activities. The property was founded by Bob Berman, a retired Toronto lawyer who found healing in the mountains among the Quechua after the passing of his wife. StarDome Peru was created to help bring others into contact with local traditions and practices, so it employs only local people and contributes some of its profits to local educational initiatives.
For more information, please visit StarDome Peru’s website.
