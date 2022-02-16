Travelers Can Save 22 Percent Off Atlantis Paradise Island With This Flash Sale
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lacey Pfalz February 15, 2022
Atlantis Paradise Island will be celebrating a new flash sale beginning February 22, 2022 offering 22 percent savings on the resort’s best available rates.
In celebration of the historic date 2/22/22, the resort is offering a two-day flash sale beginning February 22 and ending February 23, in which future guests can enjoy savings of 22 percent, with rates starting at $222 a night.
The applicable resort neighborhood categories include The Royal, The Cover, The Coral and The Reef. Stays are eligible for the promotion if they are booked February 22 or 23 for travel from February 22 through December 22, 2022 and are at least two nights.
Travelers who are members of Atlantis Paradise Island’s email newsletter can enjoy early access to the sale beginning February 17. Travelers can sign up for the email newsletter here to get early access to the 2/22/22 flash sale.
In addition to the new flash sale, future Atlantis guests can enjoy bundling their air and hotel stay with a bundle package, which can save up to $300. This offer is available now through November 30, 2022.
For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS