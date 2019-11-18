TravelPulse On Scene: Reopening of Club Med Caravelle MEGA FAM
Hotel & Resort Club Med Catherine Maisonneuve November 17, 2019
More than 150 prestigious guests are currently at Club Med La Caravelle, in Guadeloupe, for the official reopening of one of the Club Med's most legendary villages. Club Med La Caravelle originally opened its doors in 1969 and recently went under major renovations (40 million euros), a huge project that will be completed just in time for the end of the year. TravelPulse is here to deliver you an exclusives look at the property.
"Half of the customers currently in the Village are here for the reopening party," said Julien Laurent, who represents Club Med for this Mega Fam. That is, 150 people from different markets: Canada, United States, Italy, Mexico, France ... "
All guests arrived at the newly renovated Village on Wednesday, November 13th and TravelPulse had the pleasure to traveled on Air Canada by direct flight from Montreal to Pointe-à-Pitre. The 26-person ‘Canada Group’ led by "village chief" Julien Laurent is only a small percentage of the total number of people invited to this Mega FAM to promote Club Med La Caravelle 2.0 and celebrate the reopening of this beloved Village.
Club Med La Caravelle has a special story," continues Mr. Lawrence. It opened in 1969 and was renovated for the first time in 2006, before being ravaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Then, more than 40 million euros were invested for its reconstruction and we celebrate this week official reopening with media representatives and industry professionals from around the world. "
130 new rooms by the end of December
The Club Med La Caravelle 2.0 features 380 newly-appointed, upscale beachfront rooms or family suites perfect for those traveling with their children. For more demanding travelers, the new Zen Oasis, inaugurated last week (early November) for adults, offers spacious and luxurious suites by a Zen pool and an exclusive beach area.
But again, TravelPulse learned exclusively during the familiarization tour this morning, Nov. 14, that 130 new rooms will be added to the Village by the end of the year. The construction of this new wing is currently underway and will offer 68 club rooms and 12 family suites, not to mention the other 50 rooms of the Zen Space Oasis that are still under construction.
But still...
In addition to a renovated restaurant, the Village now has two new bars on the beach and the main restaurant has been given a facelift and now has an outdoor terrace and offers parents a space specifically dedicated to preparing meals for their children. And that's not even counting the opening of the new rum cellar, which will surely delight adults by making them discover the treasures of the island.
A new beachfront spa, opened in partnership with the Sothys brand, will also be sure to delight travellers. The renovated mini-club and water playground for the whole family are also popular additions to this Village which wishes to continue to welcome couples and families for decades to come.
