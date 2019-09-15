TravelPulse Q&A: Get to Know ResortPass
Hotel & Resort Kerry Medina September 15, 2019
ResortPass is a technology company that focuses exclusively on the hospitality industry. The online platform sells day passes to hotels, including hotel spas and poolside cabanas. Travelers and locals alike can become a guest at hotel brands like Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt and Ritz Carlton without ever booking an overnight stay. Plus, ResortPass’ affiliate program allows travel agents to book passes on behalf of clients.
ResorPass Founder Amanda Szabo explains how the program works and which customers are buying ResortPass.
TravelPulse (TP): When and why did ResortPass launch?
Amanda Szabo (AS): ResortPass was something that I first conceptualized in 2016 while living in San Diego near several upscale resorts, and I had the desire to utilize their empty pools on the weekdays. After realizing this untapped opportunity in the hospitality industry and the unmet demand for consumers, I created ResortPass as a small-scale startup in the local community. Since then, we have grown to have over 200 hotels around the country.
TP: Where are the hotels for which travelers can book a day, spa or cabana pass through ResortPass? What types of hotels does ResortPass offer day, spa and cabana passes to?
AS: The platform is currently available for 200 hotels across the country—and continues to rapidly expand. ResortPass locations are found in various cities within Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, Texas and Washington D.C. We partner with a variety of hotels ranging from luxury properties like Four Seasons and The Ritz-Carlton to more lifestyle-focused properties such as Kimpton, W and Viceroy.
TP: Who are the travelers booking with ResortPass and what specifically do passes typically include?
AS: The beauty of ResortPass is that it appeals to a variety of people, whether you're a visitor or local. A majority of users are local to the destination and are utilizing the service to experience a “daycation” by the pool, at the spa or even the fitness facilities. The others are generally visiting the destination and are using it as a resource for their business travel needs or leisure travelers who don’t have the same level of amenities at their hotel, rented home, apartment, etc.
The Day Pass inclusions vary in price and offerings depend on the location, but generally, all Day Passes include access to the pool, complimentary Wi-Fi, poolside food & drink service and discounted or complimentary parking. Most cabana passes include Day Passes for up to six to 12 guests, complimentary fruit plates and water stations along with access to TV’s (where applicable).
TP: What does it mean to become an affiliate of ResortPass and how do travel agents benefit by becoming affiliates?
AS: We are currently working with a select number of travel agency affiliates, but are in the midst of launching a traditional affiliate program soon. Anyone interested in more information can contact us at affiliates.resortpass.com/.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Kerry Medina
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS