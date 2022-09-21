Last updated: 05:40 PM ET, Wed September 21 2022

Turks and Caicos Resorts Open and Operational Following Hurricane Fiona

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke September 21, 2022

Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos
Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos. (photo via eyfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Directors of the Turks & Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association (TCHTA) have announced that their members are open for business after the recent passing of Hurricane Fiona.

Clean-up efforts continue but it appears that the islands were fortunately spared any catastrophic damage.

"As we await reports from the sister islands, we can confidently share that members in Providenciales fared very well and have suffered little to no damage as a result of Hurricane Fiona," TCHTA CEO Stacy Cox said in a statement. "Teams were all throughout the area carrying out clean-up exercises, and the roadways were clear. There was little damage visible, and most of the area seemed to be fully powered," she added after a tour of Grace Bay.

Seven Stars, Grace Bay Club, Rock House, Point Grace, West Bay Club, The Palms, The Shore Club, Royal West Indies, Bianca Sands, Ports of Call, and Beaches Resort are all up and running while clean-up continues.

While some properties are out of operation due to scheduled routine closures, the TCHTA points out that the average occupancy across the sector for this weekend stands at approximately 65 percent. What's more, hotels and resorts were already welcoming guests back on Wednesday with the reopening of Providenciales International Airport (PLS).

"The NEOC team and its consistent communications led by Acting Governor HE Anya Williams, the DDME Alert App, the TCIAA briefings, and the updates from our communications service providers have helped the country navigate Hurricane Fiona with a welcomed level of ease, and we applaud all of these organizations for the level of expertise displayed," added TCHTA President Trevor Musgrove.

Patrick Clarke
