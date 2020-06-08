Two-For-One Savings in Mexico and Jamaica
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Janeen Christoff June 08, 2020
Palace Resorts is offering a special two-for-one promotion for clients.
Travel advisors can book their clients at Palace Resorts and provide them with a complimentary room. The '2 for 1 in Paradise' promotion allows guests to book one room and get a free room to either use at the same time or use on a separate vacation at a later time.
Travelers can also gift their free room to someone they love or a first-responder.
Clients staying at Palace Resorts can also take advantage of up to $1,500 in resort credits to be used on land and sea excursions, spa treatments, rounds of golf and more.
Kids and teens stay free, making Palace Resorts a great option for families, and bookings are flexible for those whose plans may change.
The first room reservation can be extended with the second room with a minimum of five nights for the first reservation.
The booking window is available through June 30 for travel through December 20, 2020.
In order to take advantage of the offer, travel advisors should book the first reservation through their preferred tour operator or PalaceProAgents.com. Fill out the complimentary room reservation form and be sure to include all the requested information. Afterward, travel advisors should receive a reservation confirmation.
Click here to see the full details on this promotion.
