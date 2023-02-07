US News & World Report Unveils Best Hotel Rankings for 2023
U.S. News & World Report announced its annual rankings of the Best Hotels, highlighting more than 35,000 properties worldwide.
The media company revealed that Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was crowned the top hotel in the U.S., followed by The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Pendry West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, ranked as the third-best American facility, while The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort and The Inn & Club at Harbour Town - Sea Pines Resort—both in South Carolina—rounded out the top five, respectively.
“The travel industry has evolved over the last decade, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that maintain excellent standards and consistently provide guests with outstanding hospitality,” U.S. News senior travel editor Zach Watson said.
“The 2023 Best Hotels rankings offer a list of dependable places to stay for every type of trip, from solo trips to romantic getaways to family vacations,” Watson continued.
As for the best hotels in Canada, the Rosewood Hotel Georgia took home the top honor, while Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla, took home the honor as the top property in the Caribbean.
U.S. News ranked The Rosewood Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen as the top hotel in Mexico and the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam topped the list of best properties in Europe.
Here is the official list of best hotels and resorts, via U.S. News & World Report:
Best Hotels in the USA
- Acqualina Resort & Residences
- The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale
- Pendry West Hollywood
- The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
- The Inn & Club at Harbour Town - Sea Pines Resort
Best Hotels in Canada
- Rosewood Hotel Georgia
- The Ritz-Carlton Montréal
- 1 Hotel Toronto
- The Hazelton Hotel Toronto
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
Best Hotels in the Caribbean
- Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla
- Jumby Bay Island - Oetker Collection
- Jade Mountain Resort
- Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France
- Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club
Best Hotels in Mexico
- Rosewood Mayakoba
- Hotel Esencia
- Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection
- Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
- The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
Best Hotels in Europe
- Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam
- Grand Hotel Tremezzo
- La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa
- The Goring
- The Connaught
Best Hotels in Bermuda
- The St. Regis Bermuda Resort
- Rosewood Bermuda
- Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club
- Royal Palms Hotel
- Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa
Best Resorts in the USA
- Acqualina Resort & Residences
- The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale
- The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
- The Inn & Club at Harbour Town - Sea Pines Resort
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
Best Resorts in Canada
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
- Clayoquot Wilderness Resort
- Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
- Manoir Hovey
- Fairmont Chateau Whistler
Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico
- Grand Velas Los Cabos
- Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
- Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun
- Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya
- Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean
- Jumby Bay Island - Oetker Collection
- Jade Mountain Resort
- Round Hill Hotel and Villas
- Jamaica Inn
- Half Moon
