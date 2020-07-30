Velas Resorts’ New Extended Stay Program Offers More Privacy and Perks
Families located throughout the U.S. have been unexpectedly spending all their time together at home. With school closures and many companies allowing employees to work remotely, parents and children have found themselves together under one roof. Wouldn’t it be nice to mix it up and take the family time to an all-inclusive resort?
Velas Resorts is making it easier for travelers who want to enjoy some time away while also social distancing and having the comforts and privacy of a home away from home. Parents can still get their work done, and kids have access to unlimited amounts of activities and adventures.
The company is offering the Home to Grand Extended Stay Program at its Grand Velas properties in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit. Guests choosing to participate in this program have a specific area set aside for a private beach as well as a separate area for a private office.
They’ll receive exclusive dining experiences, a 10 percent discount on the rate and several value-added perks.
“This new program makes it easier and adds an additional element of safety for travelers to holiday,” Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founder and President of Velas Resorts, said. “From an extended honeymoon for a couple to a multi-generational family or group of close friends looking to relocate for several weeks, it’s almost like having your own home at the beach.”
Starting from the moment visitors land, they will feel extra special with a private airport transfer and a welcome bottle of champagne. From there, extended-stay visitors will be pampered with free massages, suite upgrades, photo sessions, private beach dinners and personal yoga, among other perks.
All of the Velas Resorts properties have received WTTC’s global safety stamp of approval, due to the enhanced cleanliness protocols included in the Stay Safe with Velas program. So guests can feel confident that the resorts are doing everything they can to keep guests and employees happy and healthy.
This unique Home to Grand Extended Stay Program is available for travel through December 18, 2020, when guests stay a minimum of 14 nights. There is a 10-night minimum for groups occupying at least five suites or more. Some blackout dates apply.
Consider changing up your routine—or keep it the same, but bring it to one of Velas Resorts’ paradisiacal properties. Dreaming about future travel is only satisfying for so long. It's time to treat yourself to the real thing.
To learn more or to make a reservation, contact a travel advisor or visit home-to-grand.velasresorts.com.
