Velas Resorts Invites Future Travelers to Dream Together
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts Codie Liermann June 03, 2020
As hotels and resorts throughout many popular tourist destinations remained closed over the past few months, eager travelers sat home awaiting the day they can safely board a plane to their favorite home away from home.
Although Velas Resorts' properties may not have been open for visitors, the company kept travelers busy from afar, offering daily inspiration on the Velas Magazine and inviting people to continue #DreamingTogether.
“After all this time staying at home, we are gearing up to welcome you and continue creating special moments for you. Please join us on this countdown to add new travel anecdotes while we keep #DreamingTogether!” the company said.
The inspiring content shares must-try dishes and places to visit in various destinations, but the information also goes much further, providing interactive activities to do from home.
From fun activity ideas to do with children and DIY projects to test creative skills to wardrobe and fashion inspiration and recipes to try making at home, the Velas Magazine’s daily content provides plenty of ways to spice up life in quarantine.
There is even advice available on how to capture the best vacation photos on your phone and helpful tips on how to compost at home in order to maintain a beautiful garden.
All of these exciting pastimes are only a small sample of what guests staying at Velas Resorts’ properties will experience.
In addition to using this time to provide future travelers with things to do while staying safely at home, the company has also created new post-COVID-19 hygiene protocols. Its Stay Safe With Velas program includes new guidelines such as physical distancing measures, touchless sanitizer stations and frequent hand washing in addition to enhanced cleaning measures for guestrooms and resort areas.
Velas Resorts includes three luxury resorts—Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Grand Velas Los Cabos and Grand Velas Riviera Maya—totaling 1,170 rooms and suites. Visitors to these properties are treated to gourmet restaurants, stunning landscapes, luxury wellness opportunities and top-notch hospitality throughout their stay.
The company looks forward to welcoming guests backs soon and until then, encourages people to keep #DreamingTogether.
