Villas of Distinction Launches #WithYouToStay Campaign
Villas of Distinction, the world’s premier luxury villa rental company as part of World Travel Holdings, launched today its #WithYouToStay campaign devoted to supporting its travel advisor partners.
“We have always loved and appreciated our travel advisors; however, during this very difficult time for our industry we see a need and an opportunity to provide them with an enhanced level of support,” said Willie Fernandez, general manager and vice president for Villas of Distinction. “That is why we are encouraging our current and prospective customers to book with a travel advisor instead of booking direct.”
Here is what travel advisors who book Villas of Distinction vacation experiences can expect:
—Our Guests, Your Clients. Villas of Distinction is directing its guests to book with a travel advisor because now, more than ever, there is great value in having a travel advisor advocate.
—Money in The Travel Advisor’s Pocket. Up to $750 in Bonus Commission for every 2020 and 2021 booking. This offer is valid for new bookings made retroactively from now to May 31, 2020, for travel through December 31, 2021.
—Money for Travel Advisor’s Clients. A rich promotion with a choice of up to $2,000 in Destination Dollars or up to a $2,000 Amazon gift card.
—Better Value. Villas of Distinction is a trusted villa partner and as a result of the current situation, is working with its destination partners to provide the absolute best villa values and savings for travel advisors to pass on to their clients.
—The Ideal Partnership. Villas of Distinction knows the ins and outs of villa vacations and it is committed to making the planning process seamless for the travel advisor and their clients.
“Villas of Distinction will stand proudly by all travel advisors during this time and beyond to help them in the recovery,” said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “Not only will we provide them with bonus commissions, but also incremental business by referring guests to them who would normally book direct.”
In addition, Villas of Distinction launched its “Peace of Mind” policy, which continues to adapt and allows travel advisor’s clients to keep dreaming big – on their terms. Villas of Distinction’s partners are working to:
1. Adapt new rebooking procedures to ensure clients’ villa vacations will happen
2. Relax payment terms to honor clients’ villa investments
3. Update travel policies, including cancelation policies up to 28 days prior to arrival, to ensure clients’ vacation plans are protected
For more information, visit the “Our Commitment to the Travel Advisor” page on VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.
SOURCE: Villas of Distinction press release.
