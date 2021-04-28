What To Do During a Stay at MGM Grand Las Vegas
An icon along the Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts International's MGM Grand pairs deluxe accommodations in the heart of Sin City with the very best that the Entertainment Capital of the World has to offer.
While there's certainly no shortage of things to see and do, guests' toughest decision will be deciding between a luxe guestroom, a Stay Well room featuring the latest wellness technologies from Delos, the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Deepak Chopra, a palatial suite or an expansive SKYLOFT.
Of course, it wouldn't be Las Vegas without groundbreaking entertainment, and the Topgolf Las Vegas experience is second to none, offering dozens of inviting climate-controlled hitting bays in addition to bars and pools for those looking to make a day or night of it. Whether seeking to perfect your swing or simply have a great time with friends, this unique combination of socializing and sport is a must for any MGM Grand guest.
Guests can also excite their taste buds at any one of the property's phenomenal restaurants, including unforgettable tastes from award-winning celebrity chefs such as Wolfgang Puck, Tom Colicchio and Masaharu Morimoto. Guests have excellent nightlife options here as well. Whiskey Down is one such example. The lively lounge is serving up more than 50 different types of rare and fine American, Canadian, Irish and Scotch whiskies in addition to hand-crafted cocktails that guests can sip while they try their hand at blackjack or video poker.
Meanwhile, socially distant outdoor fun awaits at MGM Grand's epic 6.5-acre pool complex boasting four swimming pools, three whirlpools, eye-popping waterfalls and a wide array of awesome amenities, including relaxing lounge chairs and spacious cabanas for celebrating poolside with your whole group.
If you're planning on sticking around, a cabana rental is definitely the way to go as you'll benefit from a long list of perks such as poolside Wi-Fi access, a television, refrigerator, a couch and chairs, a cooling ceiling fan, pool rafts, storage space and much more. The award-winning Wet Republic Ultra Pool is another can't-miss stop for adults seeking an afternoon of sun, fun and plenty of good vibes.
But no authentic Las Vegas experience is complete without taking in a live event. More than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, live shows and performances are beginning to return to Sin City, and MGM Grand Garden Arena will play host to some of the most notable, including Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) Unleash The Beast - Las Vegas Invitational and the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo - Vegas Showdown June 11-12 and comedy legend Dave Chappelle and Friends on July 2, among others.
Visit MGMResorts.com for more information on all the fun and excitement that awaits guests at MGM Grand Las Vegas.
