Why Playa Mujeres Should Be Your Next Vacation Destination
Hotel & Resort The Excellence Collection Codie Liermann September 01, 2021
Situated just 25 minutes north of Cancun’s hotel zone, the Playa Mujeres area has made quite a name for itself over the past several years. In contrast to Cancun’s high energy, Playa Mujeres offers more of a laidback vibe, ideal for those in search of a relaxing beach getaway.
The destination is home to luxury resorts, two of which are Excellence Playa Mujeres and Beloved Playa Mujeres – both honored with TripAdvisor Travelers’ Best of the Best award this year due to offering guests a complete experience of world-class service and luxury amenities.
These properties are open and welcoming guests with new sanitization protocols in place to ensure safety for everyone. Current measures include enhanced disinfecting throughout public areas and in rooms as well as complimentary COVID-19 testing for guests returning to countries where a negative test is required.
Excellence Playa Mujeres invites adults only to indulge in sophisticated fun. After being introduced to a spacious suite as their home base, visitors are met with gourmet cuisine, friendly service and a sprawling beach area. In addition to the all-inclusive resort staples of refreshing pools and delicious drinks, this property also has a lazy river for guests to leisurely float down.
While comfort can be found in any room category, the resort boasts unique two-story suites with plunge pools on the terrace overlooking the ocean. With privacy, 24-hour room service and Instagram-worthy views in every direction, guests are oftentimes hard-pressed to find a reason to leave the room.
Also adults-only, Beloved Playa Mujeres wraps guests in a warm embrace, offering a boutique-style approach, ideal for honeymoons and other milestone celebrations. Romance is around every corner, and the various resort areas are exclusively made for two people in love.
Options to enhance the romantic atmosphere include private dinners on the beach, champagne breakfasts in bed and healing rituals at The Beloved Spa. Couples can top off the vacation by choosing to stay in a beachfront casita suite, offering a private pool, a round jacuzzi for two and views of the ocean.
A reservation at either one of these adults-only resorts puts guests in a prime location to conveniently visit Isla Mujeres, a Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea. A short ferry ride allows visitors to explore this offshore oasis through diving, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing or simply relaxing.
With the busy summer season winding down and the holiday season right around the corner, the upcoming fall months are an ideal time to book a stay at one of these all-inclusive resorts in Playa Mujeres.
To learn more about these two properties, contact a travel advisor or click here for Excellence Playa Mujeres and here for Beloved Playa Mujeres.
