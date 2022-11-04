2022 Travvy Awards Honors the Best and Brightest in Travel Industry
Impacting Travel TravelPulse Staff November 03, 2022
As the travel industry continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, it took another major step forward on Thursday night with the 2022 edition of the Travvy Awards.
The eighth annual Travvy Awards took place on November 3 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale in Marina, Florida, and was hosted by Northstar Travel Group.
The ceremony was sponsored by Allianz Partners, as well as Air Canada, ALG Vacations, Hotel Xcaret Arte, Majestic Resorts, Virgin Voyages, Atelier Playa Mujeres, Enterprise Holdings, Greek National Tourism Organization, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Los Cabos Tourism Board, Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board and Sandos Hotels & Resorts.
“The Travvy Awards are voted on by travel advisors, AKA the real influencers in travel,” TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman said. “It's an honor to gather together and celebrate with the best of the best in the travel industry.”
Receiving one of the Travvy statuettes is considered a top honor in the travel industry, and this year's ceremony issued over 300 awards. The night’s ceremony opened with messages from Northstar Senior Vice President Anthony Carnevale and TravelPulse Senior Vice President Maura Lee-Byrne.
Additionally, Discover Puerto CEO Brad Dean was awarded the Executive of the Year and Howard Tanenbaum, Senior Vice President Of Sales at Playa Hotels and Resorts, was given the Hall of Fame Award.
The winning airlines, destinations, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies deliver the highest quality experiences.
COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS
Airline Consolidators
Best Airline Consolidator – Overall: Centrav (Gold); Sky Bird Travel & Tours (Silver); Cosmopolitan Travel Service (Bronze)
Airlines
Best Airline - Domestic: Delta Air Lines (Gold); American Airlines (Silver); United Airlines (Bronze)
Best Airline - International: Air Canada (Gold); Emirates (Silver); Air New Zealand (Bronze)
Car Rentals
Best Car Rentals – Domestic: Enterprise Holdings (Gold); Hertz (Silver); Avis Budget Group (Bronze)
Best Car Rentals – International: Hertz (Gold); Enterprise Holdings (Silver); Avis Budget Group (Bronze)
Best Car Rentals – Overall: Enterprise Holdings (Gold); Hertz (Silver); Avis Budget Group (Bronze)
Cruises
Best Cruise Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver); Virgin Voyages (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Alaska: Princess Cruises (Gold); Holland America Line (Silver); Norwegian Cruise Line (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Asia: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Princess Cruises (Silver); Regent Seven Seas Cruises (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Princess Cruises (Gold); Windstar Cruises (Silver); Paul Gauguin Cruises (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Caribbean: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Celebrity Cruises (Silver); Carnival Cruise Line (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Central & South America: Celebrity Cruises (Gold); Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver); Holland America Line (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Europe: Celebrity Cruises (Gold); Royal Caribbean International (Silver); MSC Cruises (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Expedition/Adventure: Celebrity Cruises (Gold); Lindblad Expeditions (Silver); Atlas Ocean Voyages (Silver); Silversea Cruises (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Family: Carnival Cruise Line (Gold); Disney Cruise Line (Gold); Royal Caribbean International (Silver); Norwegian Cruise Line (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Hawaii: Norwegian Cruise Line (Gold); Princess Cruises (Silver); Royal Caribbean International (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Large (Over 1,000 Cabins): Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Celebrity Cruises (Silver); Norwegian Cruise Line (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Small (Under 500 Cabins): Regent Seven Seas Cruises (Gold); Azamara (Silver); Silversea Cruises (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver); Carnival Cruise Line (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Premium: Celebrity Cruises (Gold); Oceania Cruises (Silver); Azamara (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - Luxury: Regent Seven Seas Cruises (Gold); Seabourn (Silver); Silversea Cruises (Bronze)
Best Cruise Line - US Waterways: American Queen Voyages (Gold); American Cruise Lines (Silver); Viking (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Expedition/Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions' National Geographic Resolution (Gold); Viking’s Octantis (Silver); Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator (Silver); Silversea Cruises’ Silver Origin (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Large (Over 1,000 Cabins): Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas (Gold); Celebrity Cruises’ Apex (Silver); Norwegian Cruise Line’s Encore (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Mid-Size (500 - 1,000 Cabins): Holland America Line MS Zaandam (Gold); Oceania Cruises’ Riviera (Silver); Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Small (Under 500 Cabins): Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Splendor (Gold); Scenic Eclipse (Silver); Azamara Onward (Silver); Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Contemporary: Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas (Gold); Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras (Silver); Norwegian Cruise Line’s Encore (Silver); MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Premium: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond (Gold); Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess (Silver); Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Luxury: Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Splendor (Gold); Silversea Cruises’ Silver Dawn (Silver); Seabourn’s Ovation (Bronze)
Best Cruise Ship - Overall: Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas (Gold); Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond (Silver); Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras (Bronze)
Best River Cruise Line - Africa/Egypt: AmaWaterways (Gold); Viking (Silver); Avalon Waterways (Bronze)
Best River Cruise Line - Europe: Viking (Gold); AmaWaterways (Silver); Avalon Waterways (Bronze)
Best River Cruise Line - US Waterways: American Queen Voyages (Gold); American Cruise Lines (Silver); Viking (Bronze)
Best River Cruise Line - Overall: AmaWaterways (Gold); Viking (Silver); Avalon Waterways (Bronze)
Best River Cruise Ship - New (Sailing Jan 2021 or After): Viking’s Skaga (Gold); AmaWaterway’s AMALUCIA (Silver); Avalon Waterways’ Avalon View (Bronze)
Best River Cruise Ship - Overall: AmaMagna (Gold); Viking’s Skaga (Silver); Avalon Waterways’ Avalon View (Bronze)
Destinations
Best Cruise Destination - Caribbean: Puerto Rico (Gold); Jamaica (Silver); Barbados (Bronze)
Best Cruise Destination - Central & South America: Panama (Gold); Belize (Silver); Chile (Bronze)
Best Cruise Destination - Europe: Greece (Gold); Italy (Silver); Croatia (Bronze)
Best Cruise Destination - Hawaii/South Pacific: Tahiti (Gold); Oahu, Hawaii (Silver); Fiji (Bronze)
Best City Destination - Domestic: Greater Miami (Gold); New Orleans (Silver); Las Vegas (Bronze)
Best Culinary Destination - Caribbean: Jamaica (Gold); Puerto Rico (Silver); Aruba (Bronze)
Best Culinary Destination - Mexico: Los Cabos (Gold); Puerto Vallarta (Silver); Cancun (Bronze)
Best Culinary Destination - United States: New Orleans (Gold); Las Vegas (Silver); Greater Miami (Bronze)
Best Destination - Asia: Thailand (Gold); Japan (Silver); Singapore (Bronze)
Best Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); New Zealand (Silver); Australia (Bronze)
Best Destination - Central & South America: Costa Rica (Gold); Panama (Silver); Colombia (Bronze)
Best Destination - Domestic: Alaska (Gold); Hawaii (Silver); Florida (Bronze)
Best Destination - Europe: Greece (Gold); Portugal (Silver); Ireland (Bronze)
Best Destination - Mediterranean: Greece (Gold); Italy (Silver); Malta (Bronze)
Best Destination – Caribbean: Jamaica (Gold); Puerto Rico (Silver); Aruba (Bronze)
Best Destination – Mexico: Los Cabos (Gold); Riviera Maya (Silver); Puerto Vallarta (Bronze)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Fiji (Silver); New Zealand (Bronze)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Caribbean: Saint Lucia (Gold); Barbados (Silver); Aruba (Bronze)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Mexico: Cancun (Gold); Los Cabos (Silver); Puerto Vallarta (Bronze)
Best Honeymoon Destination - U.S.: Maui, Hawaii (Gold); Greater Miami (Silver); Florida Keys & Key West (Bronze)
Best Tourism Board - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Tourism Australia (Gold); Tourism New Zealand (Silver); Tourism Fiji (Bronze)
Best Tourism Board - Caribbean: Jamaica Tourist Board (Gold); Discover Puerto Rico (Silver); Aruba Tourism Authority (Bronze)
Best Tourism Board - Central & South America: Costa Rica Tourism Board (Gold); Panama Tourism Authority (Silver); ProColombia (Bronze)
Best Tourism Board - Europe: Tourism Ireland (Gold); Greek National Tourism Organization (Silver); Visit Britain (Bronze)
Best Tourism Board - Mexico: Los Cabos Tourism Board (Gold); Mexican Caribbean (Silver); Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board (Bronze)
Best Tourism Board - U.S.: Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (Gold); Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (Silver); New Orleans & Company (Bronze)
Best Wedding Destination - Caribbean: Aruba (Gold); Jamaica (Silver); Puerto Rico (Bronze)
Best Wedding Destination - Central & South America: Costa Rica (Gold); Belize (Silver); Panama (Bronze)
Best Wedding Destination - Mexico: Riviera Maya (Gold); Los Cabos (Silver); Puerto Vallarta (Bronze)
Best Wedding Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Fiji (Silver); Bora Bora (Bronze)
Best Wedding Destination - Overall: Jamaica (Gold); Riviera Maya (Silver); Hawaii (Bronze)
Hotels & Resorts
Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Caribbean: Sandals Grande St. Lucian (Gold); Sanctuary Cap Cana (Silver); RIU Palace Paradise Island (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Mexico: Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya (Gold); UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya (Silver); Hotel Xcaret Arte (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Caribbean: Beaches Turks & Caicos (Gold); Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa (Silver); Finest Punta Cana - Hotels & Resorts (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Mexico: Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Gold); Hyatt Ziva Cancun (Silver); Sandos Caracol Eco Resort All-Inclusive (Silver); Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Caribbean: Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana (Gold); Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda - Dominican Republic (Silver); Hermitage Bay Antigua (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Mexico: La Casa de La Playa (Gold); Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort (Silver); Atelier Playa Mujeres (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Destination Weddings: Hyatt Ziva Cancun (Gold); Secrets Maroma (Silver); Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Honeymoons: Sandals Emerald Bay (Gold); TRS Yucatan (Silver); UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness: Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa (Gold); Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana (Silver); La Casa de La Playa (Silver); Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos (Bronze)
Best All-Inclusive - Overall: Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa (Gold); Sanctuary Cap Cana (Silver); La Casa de La Playa (Bronze)
Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - Caribbean: Sanctuary Cap Cana, Dominican Republic (Gold); Majestic Resorts Elegance Punta Cana (Silver); Jade Mountain, Saint Lucia (Bronze)
Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - Mexico: El Dorado Maroma, by Karisma (Gold); Majestic Resorts Elegance Costa Mujeres (Silver); UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya (Bronze)
Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - U.S./Canada: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (Gold); Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay (Silver); Aqualina Resort in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach (Bronze)
Best Hotel Chain - All-Inclusive: Sandals Resorts (Gold); AMR Collection (Silver); Hyatt Ziva & Hyatt Zilara (Bronze)
Best Hotel Chain - Overall: AMR Collection (Gold); Sandals Resorts (Silver); Hyatt Ziva & Hyatt Zilara (Bronze)
Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - Caribbean: Sanctuary Cap Cana (Gold); Jade Mountain, Saint Lucia (Silver); Azul Beach Resort Negril (Bronze)
Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - Central & South America: Illa Experience Hotel (Gold); Itz-ana Belize (Silver); The Santa Maria, A Luxury Collection Golf Resort, Panama City, Panama(Bronze)
Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - Mexico: La Casa de La Playa (Gold); Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun (Silver); Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos (Bronze)
Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - U.S./Canada: Wynn Las Vegas (Gold); The Setai Miami Beach (Silver); Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii (Bronze)
Best Spa & Wellness Resort - Overall: La Casa de La Playa (Gold); Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana (Silver); Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos (Bronze)
Best Villa Rental Company - Overall: Villas of Distinction (Gold); Rental Escapes (Silver); WIMCO Villas (Bronze)
Best Water Park - Domestic: Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (Gold); Universal's Volcano Bay (Silver); Discovery Cove (Bronze)
Best Water Park - Mexico: Xcaret Parks (Gold); The Dolphin Company (Silver); Delphinus (Bronze)
Rail Travel
Best Rail Experience U.S./Canada: Rocky Mountaineer (Gold); Amtrak Vacations (Silver); Alaska Railroad (Bronze)
Best Rail Experience Overall: Rocky Mountaineer (Gold); Amtrak Vacations (Silver); Alaska Railroad (Bronze)
Tour Operators
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Adventure/Expedition: Abercrombie & Kent (Gold); G Adventures (Silver); Kensington Tours (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Africa: Abercrombie & Kent (Gold); African Travel (Silver); Tauck (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Asia: Globus family of brands (Gold); Tauck (Silver); Colette (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Collette (Gold); Insight Vacations (Silver); Globus family of brands (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Canada: Collette (Gold); Tauck (Silver); G Adventures (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Europe: Globus family of brands (Gold); Collette (Silver); Trafalgar (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Family: Adventures by Disney (Gold); Tauck (Silver); Collette (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Luxury: Abercrombie & Kent (Gold); Tauck (Silver); Kensington Tours (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Overall: Globus family of brands (Gold); Collette (Silver); Tauck (Bronze)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - U.S.: Collette (Gold); Tauck (Silver); Globus family of brands (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Pleasant Holidays (Gold); Goway Travel (Silver); Classic Vacations (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Caribbean: Apple Vacations (Gold); Funjet Vacations (Silver); GOGO Vacations (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Europe: Delta Vacations (Gold); United Vacations (Silver); Travel Impressions (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Family: Funjet Vacations (Gold); Delta Vacations (Silver); GOGO Vacations (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Mexico: Apple Vacations (Gold); Funjet Vacations (Silver); Delta Vacations (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Overall: Funjet Vacations (Gold); Delta Vacations (Silver); Apple Vacations (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - U.S./Canada: Delta Vacations (Gold); Travel Impressions (Silver); American Airlines Vacations (Bronze); Southwest Vacations (Bronze)
Best Tour Operator (Packaged) - Hawaii: Pleasant Holidays (Gold); Blue Sky Tours (Silver); Delta Vacations (Bronze)
Travel Insurance
Best Travel Insurance Provider - Customer Service: Allianz Global Assistance (Gold); AIG Travel Guard (Silver); Travelex Insurance Services (Bronze)
Best Travel Insurance Provider - Overall: Allianz Global Assistance (Gold); AIG Travel Guard (Silver); IMG Travel Insurance (Bronze)
Travel Technology
Best Travel Agent Academy Program: Jamaica Travel Specialist (Gold); Los Cabos Specialist (Silver); Puerto Rico Specialist (Bronze)
Best Travel Technology Provider: VAX VacationAccess (Gold); Sabre (Silver); Amadeus (Bronze)
