American Airlines Stepping Up to Help California During Wildfires
Impacting Travel American Airlines Donald Wood October 31, 2019
American Airlines announced efforts to help residents impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California and the first responders arriving in the area.
As a result of the extreme red alert issued by the National Weather Service due to high winds, American has proactively issued a travel alert for five airports in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, including Hollywood Burbank Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Long Beach Airport, Ontario International Airport and John Wayne Airport.
The airline has also issued a travel alert for Sonoma County Airport in Northern California due to the Kincade Fire.
“We know that many people throughout Southern California have already been impacted by these fires, and many more remain at risk from this dangerous situation,” American Senior Vice President Suzanne Boda said in a statement. “If we can take one less concern away during a difficult time, we are here to support them.”
Travelers flying with American now have the flexibility to reschedule their journey if flying to or from impacted airports. AAdvantage members looking to help can also get involved through November 16 by earning 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation.
In addition, the airline has activated its disaster response giving process alongside the American Red Cross. Monetary donations are the best way to assist those in need at this time, which will help provide shelter, food, relief supplies and health services through trained Red Cross personnel.
For more information on American Airlines, California
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS