Boeing to Face Federal Fraud Charges Related to MAX Crashes
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 20, 2023
A Texas federal judge announced Thursday that airplane manufacturer Boeing would be forced to appear in court on January 26 to face federal criminal charges related to the deaths of the 346 people killed in two MAX 737 plane crashes in 2018 and 2019.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of the Northern District of Texas declared a $2.5 billion settlement between Boeing and the United States Department of Justice in 2021 was improperly brokered since the victims’ families were not involved in the negotiations.
As part of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, Boeing is now being forced to appear in court for an arraignment on fraud charges related to the company’s failure to report the flawed design of the MAX aircraft.
Former federal judge Paul G. Cassell is representing the victims’ families.
“The families appreciate the judge’s ruling that Boeing will be treated like every other defendant in federal criminal cases and arraigned,” Cassell said. “Some family members are making plans to travel to Texas next week to address the company criminally responsible for the deaths of their loved ones.”
In January 2021, Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part of the settlement with the Department of Justice, which included “$500 million in victim compensation, a $243.6 million fine and $1.7 billion in compensation to airlines,” according to Reuters.com.
In the filing, the Justice Department said, “misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS