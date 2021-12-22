Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Wed December 22 2021

Brazil Announces Updated COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Brazil has announced a new ordinance regarding entry for international travelers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic following a recent supreme court ruling in favor of requiring proof of vaccination.

As a result, visitors must now present proof of COVID-19 vaccination approved by Anvisa, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency, a negative test result taken within 72 hours of boarding and a completed Traveler's Health Declaration. Under the latest requirements, Brazilians and foreigners residing in the South American country who have departed by December 14 will be exempted from providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or quarantining upon their return.

According to the latest ordinance, individuals who qualify under the following conditions will be exempted from providing proof of vaccination to enter Brazil:

—Travelers with health conditions that contraindicate vaccination against COVID-19, provided that it is certified by a medical report

—Those ineligible for vaccination due to age, according to criteria defined by the Ministry of Health in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against covid-19 and published on the Ministry of Health website

—Those from countries with low vaccination coverage disclosed by the Ministry of Health and published on the Ministry's website

—To welcome people in situations of vulnerability resulting from a migratory flow caused by a humanitarian crisis to carry out emergency assistance measures in the Brazilian territory, in accordance with the available means, provided that the situation of vulnerability is recognized by an act of the President of the Republic, pursuant to the sole paragraph of art. 3 of Law No. 13.684, of June 21, 2018, and in compliance with current immigration legislation

—The entry of a traveler into the country in a situation of vulnerability to carry out cross-border humanitarian actions previously authorized by the local health authorities

—Traffic of border residents in twin cities, upon presentation of a border resident document or other supporting document, provided that reciprocity in the treatment of Brazilians by the neighboring country is guaranteed, except in border locations where the measures provided for are carried out in the item;

—Cargo transport workers, including the driver and assistant, provided that such workers prove that they have adopted personal protective equipment (PPE) and the measures to mitigate contagion explained by Anvisa

Currently, the U.S. State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Brazil, recommending that Americans reconsider travel due to COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for the country, indicating a high level of the virus.

