Canada Extends Ban on US Tourists
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2020
You still can’t go to Canada if you are a U.S. citizen.
And if you do, you better watch yourself.
Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced Friday that the ban on Americans entering its northern neighbor will be extended until at least September 21 due to the rising number of positive new cases of the coronavirus in the United States.
The ban has been in place since March 31 when the two countries and Mexico mutually agreed to stop all nonessential travel to help slow the tide of COVID-19.
"We're taking this step to keep people in both our countries safe – because your health and safety is always our top priority," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday, according to Business Insider.
The media outlet also noted that 80 percent of Canadians polled by the British Broadcasting Corp. want their country to ban American travelers until at least the end of the year, and some have taken matters into their own hands by forming what Business Insider called "citizen detectives.”
Canadians are apparently regularly reporting American visitors to their country to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police; some are even vandalizing cars with American license plates.
