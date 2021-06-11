Last updated: 12:24 PM ET, Fri June 11 2021

CDC Amends Face Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers on Public Transportation, Transit Hubs

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke June 11, 2021

Man enjoying a ferry ride in New York City
Man enjoying a ferry ride in New York City. (photo via krblokhin/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to wear a face mask in outdoor areas of transportation conveyances like a ferry deck or on an open-air trolley or while they're outdoors at transportation hubs such as airports, train stations and bus terminals.

The Face Masks Order does not change for unvaccinated individuals.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Woman unlocking a rental car

Study Finds Americans Ready for Bucket List Vacations

Brussels view

EU Agrees To Ease Cross-Border Travel Restrictions for...

Hertz car rental sign

Hertz Emerging From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

The Ambassador Bridge, U.S. - Canada Trade Corridor.

ASTA and ACTA Encourage Border Opening

"CDC will continue to evaluate the requirements of its Order and determine whether additional changes may be warranted," the agency stated in an update on Thursday. "While those who are fully vaccinated may resume many activities without wearing a mask, the travel environment presents a unique set of circumstances based on the number and close interaction of travelers (both vaccinated and unvaccinated)."

The new guidance comes one month after the CDC announced that people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors in many cases.

Travelers, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face masks while on public transportation, including airplanes traveling into, within or out of the United States and U.S. territories and while indoors at airports as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate until September.

The CDC also recently issued new guidance for cruise travel, loosening mask requirements for fully vaccinated passengers and allowing them more freedom during shore excursions.

According to the latest CDC data, nearly two-thirds of Americans age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half are now considered fully vaccinated.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Airplane near the terminal at Heathrow Airport in England.

US, UK to Announce Plans to Reopen Transatlantic Travel

EU Endorses New Travel Certificate

CDC Eases Travel Recommendations for Over 110 Countries, Territories

Biden Administration Working To Reopen International Travel

WTTC Outlines 3 Ways To Restart Global Economy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS