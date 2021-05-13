CDC Lifts Mandatory Mask, Social Distancing Mandates for Vaccinated Travelers
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance indoors or outdoors.
According to the New York Post, the updated CDC guidelines said that while inoculated Americans are no longer required to wear facial coverings, even fully vaccinated people may still be asked to wear masks in certain locations, such as in hospitals or other health care settings.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
The CDC also recommends people who have compromised immune systems and other medical issues should talk to their doctors about continuing with mitigation measures, which were originally implemented to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In April, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the U.S. and would no longer be required to wear facial coverings outdoors. The agency also revealed that inoculated Americans would no longer have to get tested before or after travel unless they are needed for the destination.
The news comes just hours after a new Harris Poll survey requested by the Let’s Go There coalition of 75 travel companies and organizations found that 77 percent of Americans plan to take a trip this summer.
Earlier this week, AAA Travel revealed an estimated 37 million Americans would hit the road for vacations at least 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, an increase of 60 percent over last year.
