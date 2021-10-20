CDC Warns Americans Against Travel to Singapore
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli October 20, 2021
On Tuesday, October 19, the city/state of Singapore – one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia – reopened its doors to fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries, including the United States.
The U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise, ‘don’t do it.’
Both government agencies are warning Americans, even those who have been vaccinated, from visiting Singapore due to what they say is a “very high level of COVID-19.”
A Level 4 Health Notice has been issued, the highest ‘do not travel’ advisement there is.
"If you must travel to Singapore, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC notice says, but quickly adds that "Because of the current situation in Singapore, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."
The State Dept.’s advisory reads simply, “Do not travel to Singapore due to COVID-19,” according to The Hill.
Singapore had been looking to get back to “a new normal” by reopening the country to vaccinated travel lanes for fully vaccinated visitors.
But The Hill, citing data from Johns Hopkins University, noted that Singapore has reported more than 73,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past month, or almost half of the 150,000 total infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
-
For more information on Singapore
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS