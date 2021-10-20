Last updated: 10:49 AM ET, Wed October 20 2021

CDC Warns Americans Against Travel to Singapore

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli October 20, 2021

PHOTO: The luxurious Rooftop pool at the Naumi Hotel in Singapore (Photo by Scott Hartbeck)

On Tuesday, October 19, the city/state of Singapore – one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia – reopened its doors to fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries, including the United States.

The U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise, ‘don’t do it.’

Both government agencies are warning Americans, even those who have been vaccinated, from visiting Singapore due to what they say is a “very high level of COVID-19.”

A Level 4 Health Notice has been issued, the highest ‘do not travel’ advisement there is.

"If you must travel to Singapore, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC notice says, but quickly adds that "Because of the current situation in Singapore, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

The State Dept.’s advisory reads simply, “Do not travel to Singapore due to COVID-19,” according to The Hill.

Singapore had been looking to get back to “a new normal” by reopening the country to vaccinated travel lanes for fully vaccinated visitors.

But The Hill, citing data from Johns Hopkins University, noted that Singapore has reported more than 73,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past month, or almost half of the 150,000 total infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rich Thomaselli
