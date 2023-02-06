Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Impacting Air Travel Infrastructure
Two earthquakes—reportedly registered as 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes—devasted portions of central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, leaving thousands dead and injured.
According to Reuters.com, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 2,818 buildings had collapsed due to the dual tremors, leaving over 5,000 people injured. The President refused to speculate on how many died in the natural disaster.
Following the M7.8 EQ, a M7.5 aftershock struck at ~1:30 pm local time. Significant and widespread damage is likely. More aftershocks will occur. Follow @Kandilli_info for local information. https://t.co/KLLmXlfS70 https://t.co/8wyrVPRJ9J pic.twitter.com/Kh825PfB11— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023
Syria’s health ministry said around 430 people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured. Reporters in the region shared images and videos on social media of buildings falling during the first earthquake and even more destroyed as a result of the second.
In addition, travel infrastructure in the region has been devastated by the earthquakes, with several airports temporarily ceasing operations for safety purposes and to allow relief efforts to arrive.
Reports from the Hurriyet Daily News claim Turkey’s Hatay Airport endured a major crack in its primary runway that would inhibit takeoffs and landings, with images circulating on social media of the massive gouge.
The earthquake in Turkey “shattered” this runway at nearby Hatay Airport, rendering it unusable, per NYT.https://t.co/9lPL40EJrQpic.twitter.com/zLa1lr4OoL— bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 6, 2023
The country’s Adana Sakirpasa Airport and Gaziantep Oguzeli International Airport also likely sustained damage to terminals and other buildings. As a result, local authorities closed the airports to all civilian flight services.
Several other major airports in Turkey also limited flights due to the natural disaster, including Istanbul Airport, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport and Ankara Esenboga Airport.
Data from FlightAware.com showed that national flag carrier Turkish Airlines had canceled over 260 flights and delayed another 360. The airlines already canceled 70 flights for Tuesday, with more changes expected.
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released a statement about the tragedy:
"The thoughts of the WTTC, and its Members are with those who have been affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria which has taken so many lives, and devastated hundreds of families. We send our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected."
