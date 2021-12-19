Dr. Fauci Comments on Air Travel and Omicron Variant
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 19, 2021
A small piece of optimistic news from the White House’s chief medical advisor.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that, right now, he would have no issues getting on a plane and flying despite the fact that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is “spreading very efficiently,” he told CNBC in an interview.
“If I had to I would have no problem getting on an airplane. I’m vaccinated. I’m boosted. I know we have to wear a mask on an airplane,” he said during an appearance Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program.
Fauci said that obviously includes being indoors in airports while going to the gate.
“There’s no doubt that fabric masks work,” he said. “The N95 is the best one. But they are relatively uncomfortable to wear. Not a lot of people wear them. But a regular surgical mask as well as a cloth mask is fine.”
That’s a boost for travelers expected to flock to airports the next two weeks for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In fact, more than 100 million Americans are expected to travel during that time.
Fauci added that if both the Omicron and Delta variants prove to be more problematic, it could cause travel restrictions similar to what we saw wen the virus first hit last year.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS