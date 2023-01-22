Entry to Machu Picchu Suspended Until Further Notice
Rich Thomaselli January 22, 2023
Tourism entry to Machu Picchu, the famed portion of the Andes Mountain Range, has been suspended until further notice at this time.
According to CNN, unrest in the country of Peru has led authorities to make the decision to curtail the number of visitors.
The limitations went into effect today, Sunday, January 22, and will last several weeks according to officials. Tourists who have tickets to climb the mountain from January 21st on are eligible for a refund.
National police were called to quell the violence that erupted in the wake of the decision. On Thursday, PeruRail suspended its services to and from Machu Picchu.
"We regret the inconvenience this causes our passengers however (it is) due to a situation beyond the company's control because of the protests in Cuzco," the statement said, according to CNN.
This is certainly a blow to tourism for the South American country.
