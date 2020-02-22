Experts Say Window Is Closing on Containing Coronavirus
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli February 22, 2020
With new cases of the coronavirus having spread to other parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, there are growing concerns that time is running out on containing the virus.
Although the number of cases elsewhere in the world pales in comparison to the number in China, where the virus originated in Wuhan Province, fears are that health officials need to get a handle on the renamed covid-19 virus more sooner than later.
“The window of opportunity is narrowing,” World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. "We must not look back and regret that we failed to take advantage of the window of opportunity we have.”
More than 75,000 cases, and more than 2,200 deaths, have been reported in China. Exclusive of China, more than 1,200 cases of covid-19 have been reported in 26 other countries, along with 17 deaths—including one in Egypt and five in Iran.
Officials are concerned that countries with less sophisticated healthcare systems are more prone to spreading the virus and spreading it quickly—especially through travel.
Covid-19 has disrupted travel for the better part of a month, with airlines and cruise lines alike canceling flights and sailing itineraries to Asia.
While the number of cases in China are decreasing, health officials are keeping an eye on cases reported that have ‘no clear link.’ That is, those affected with the virus are not from China nor have they traveled to China.
Canada's chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, said she is concerned about the cases emanating in Iran.
"Any important cases linked to Iran could be an indicator that there is more widespread transmission than we know about," Tam said.
