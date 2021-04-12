Last updated: 02:08 PM ET, Mon April 12 2021

Florida, Texas Governors Ban Vaccine Passports

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli April 12, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine. (photo via solarseven / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The governors of the states of Florida and Texas have banned businesses and government agencies from requiring citizens to show a ‘vaccine passport’ to utilize their services.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week issued an executive order "prohibiting state agencies or political subdivisions," according to Travel+Leisure, as well as businesses that receive public funds from the state, from demanding to see proof of vaccination.

"Every day, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I've said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a statement. "We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans' personal freedoms."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his own proclamation that bar businesses from asking customers to show them proof of vaccination. Government agencies in the state are also banned from issuing any documentation that would be used to make a vaccine passport.

Their decisions come in the wake of New York’s new requirement that asks for vaccine passports in order to enter certain venues, such as New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The Biden Administration has said it will not require vaccine passports from businesses.

It is unknown how the decisions in Texas and Florida will affect airlines if U.S. carriers decide to follow the suggestions of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to use a travel passport.

Several international airlines have already begun rolling out such passports.

