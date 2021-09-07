Last updated: 11:58 AM ET, Tue September 07 2021

Following Gov.’s Advice to Stay Home, Hawaii Sees Drop in Tourism

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli September 07, 2021

Nakalele Blowhole, Kapalua Beach on Maui, Hawaii
Nakalele Blowhole, Kapalua Beach on Maui, Hawaii (Photo via Don White / Getty Images / E+)

In the two weeks since Hawaii Gov. David Ige made the public plea for would-be tourists to stay home, tourism to Hawaii has dropped by a third.

Ige made the request on August 23, citing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
The charming Irish countryside.

Ireland To Ease COVID-Related Restrictions in October

COVID-19 Vaccine travel

Inaugural Black Travel Expo Postponed Until June

Aerial view of Venice, Italy.

Venice to Track Cell Phones, Use CCTVs to Limit Number of...

Empty Airplane Cabin Interior.

Airlines Forced To Adjust To European Travel Restrictions

In the two weeks prior to the announcement, 380,000 tourists visited the Hawaiian islands, according to Hawaii News Now. In the two weeks after Ige’s plea, about 252,000 people visited Hawaii – a drop of more than 33 percent.

While this does not include full numbers from people flying into Hawaii on Labor Day, it’s doubtful the state will reach the 380,000 figure that visited prior to the Governor’s announcement.

The governor had asked visitors to stay away due to the rapid community spread of the delta variant, which has been contributing to skyrocketing COVID cases and a strain on Hawaii hospitals.

“Our hospitals are reaching capacity and our ICUs are filling up. Now is not a good time to travel to Hawaii,” Ige said two weeks ago. “It will take six to seven weeks to see significant change in the number of COVID cases. It is a risky time to be traveling right now. Everyone, residents and visitors alike, should reduce travel to essential business activities only.”

Ige stopped short, however, of announcing any new restrictions.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aerial view of Venice, Italy.

Venice to Track Cell Phones, Use CCTVs to Limit Number of...

Spain Reinstates Entry Restrictions for US Travelers

Denmark Bans Unvaccinated US Travelers After EU Alters Its Guidance

More European Countries Re-Introduce Restrictions on US Travelers

Netherlands Restricts Travel From US Per EU’s Updated Guidance

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS