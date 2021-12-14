Ghana Cracks Down on Unvaccinated Visitors With Hefty Fines
Ghana on Monday announced new travel restrictions that come with a hefty pricetag.
Government officials in the west African nation said they will issue a $3,500 fine to every visitor who enters the country unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
In addition, according to Newsweek, Ghana will also impose the same $3,500 fine on airlines for every passenger that does not fill out a health declaration form before arriving in the country.
Ghana is not part of the nine southern Africa countries that were put on a travel ban by the United States and several other nations after the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was discovered in the country of South Africa.
Nonetheless, Newsweek noted that Ghana is taking these measures after finding that 60 percent of new cases of the virus originated at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
Ghana said it will allow its own citizens to re-enter the country but they must quarantine for 14 days. Ghana has had great success in combating COVID-19, with only 1,243 virus-related deaths among 31 million citizens.
The government said it reserves the right to refuse entry to any foreign visitors.
