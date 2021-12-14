Last updated: 11:47 AM ET, Tue December 14 2021

Ghana Cracks Down on Unvaccinated Visitors With Hefty Fines

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 14, 2021

Elmina Castle Ghana, Accra
Elmina Castle in Ghana, a former slave transit point from Africa to America. (photo via Onnes/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Ghana on Monday announced new travel restrictions that come with a hefty pricetag.

Government officials in the west African nation said they will issue a $3,500 fine to every visitor who enters the country unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER

American CEO Doug Parker Says Government Aid “Saved the...

Capri, Italy

CDC Issues New Travel Warning for Italy, Other Countries

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, flag

Brazil To Require Travelers Provide Proof of Vaccination for...

Sign for mandatory use of face mask in airport

Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Face Mask Mandate

In addition, according to Newsweek, Ghana will also impose the same $3,500 fine on airlines for every passenger that does not fill out a health declaration form before arriving in the country.

Ghana is not part of the nine southern Africa countries that were put on a travel ban by the United States and several other nations after the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was discovered in the country of South Africa.

Nonetheless, Newsweek noted that Ghana is taking these measures after finding that 60 percent of new cases of the virus originated at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Ghana said it will allow its own citizens to re-enter the country but they must quarantine for 14 days. Ghana has had great success in combating COVID-19, with only 1,243 virus-related deaths among 31 million citizens.

The government said it reserves the right to refuse entry to any foreign visitors.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Africa

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
U.S. President Joe Biden.

New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals, Reduces...

CDC Issues New Travel Warning for Italy, Other Countries

Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Face Mask Mandate

United States' Passport Ranked as World's Most Powerful

Consumers’ Shifting Behavior Continues Reshaping Travel Industry's Future

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS