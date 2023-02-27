Hong Kong, Macao Lifting COVID-Related Mask Mandates
February 27, 2023
Officials from Macao announced plans to ease facial covering mandates as the region continues to adjust coronavirus-related requirements.
According to The Associated Press, the new guidelines no longer call for masks to be worn outside, with indoor venues—including the area’s massive casino and shopping industries—being allowed to decide whether or not to mandate facial coverings.
Masks will still be required at elderly care homes, hospitals and public transportation. The decision was made due to the coronavirus situation in Macao improving and remaining steady over the last several months.
In nearby Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post is reporting that the region is expected to lift its mask mandate by Wednesday. Hong Kong’s facial covering requirements were implemented in July 2020 and renewed every two weeks.
Officials said the indoor and outdoor mask mandates would be lifted simultaneously, with the announcement likely to be made on Tuesday. A source told the South China Morning Post the requirements would likely be lifted the following day.
In January, the United States Department of Justice asked a three-judge panel in an appeals court to reverse the April 2021 ruling by a Florida district court judge that found the CDC’s public transportation and travel mask mandate was unlawful.
The new appeal comes after the European Union began recommending face masks for passengers flying from China to member countries earlier in the month, citing the country’s major outbreak following the end of its zero-COVID policy and its reopening for travel.
