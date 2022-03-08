How the Travel Industry Is Supporting Ukraine
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz March 08, 2022
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing refugee crisis has hit home in the hearts of millions across the globe. Travel companies and destinations are supporting Ukrainians in the best ways they know how, opening their hotels and large buildings for refugees and donating hundreds of thousands to their cause.
When the Russian army advanced on Ukraine on February 24, individual travelers around the world were swift to cancel their planned flights to Russia, according to data from ForwardKeys. Germans canceled the most flights, with cancellations up a whopping 773 percent, followed by France, Italy, the U.K., India and Turkey. Likewise, cruise lines and tour operators were quick to cancel all upcoming trips to destinations in Russia.
United Airlines has launched its own fundraising efforts to help fly aid workers and supplies into Ukraine. United MileagePlus members can donate money or their miles to the airline’s relief partners, which include the American Red Cross, Airlink, Americares and World Central Kitchen. United will match the first 5 million donated miles and an extra $100,000.
"The human tragedy we are witnessing in Ukraine is horrifying and has shocked us all so we're doing our part to quickly help get aid to the people who desperately need relief," said United President Brett Hart.
"Our partners have been on the ground for more than a week and it's clear they need more resources to fulfill their mission of flying workers and supplies to and from the frontlines of this crisis. We're proud to do our part and will continue to look for ways to lend support where it's needed."
Travel giant Airbnb has been one of the most visible travel companies aiding Ukrainian refugees. Its co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has pledged to host 100,000 refugees in Ukraine’s bordering countries for free through Airbnb, while also donating some of his personal wealth to the cause.
According to The Guardian, Airbnb users have also found a novel way to donate directly to Ukrainians currently within Ukraine. By purchasing Airbnb stays, travelers around the world are able to support Ukrainian Airbnb hosts with personal funds.
Tour operator Collette’s foundation, The Collette Foundation, has pledged $200,000 in assistance to humanitarian organizations within Ukraine as well as its refugees.
“The commitment to making the world a better place through travel has always been Collette’s core purpose. Providing this level of support is at the forefront of why our family chose to create the Foundation and situations such as these are exactly why we do what we do.” Said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette.
Intrepid Travel’s nonprofit, the Intrepid Foundation, has begun a fundraising campaign with the Australian Red Cross, providing an initial $50,000 donation and covering all administrative costs, so 100 percent of its donations received goes directly to aid Ukrainian refugees.
Another fundraising campaign was launched on Facebook to provide medical supplies to Ukrainians by three members of the travel community: Jonathan Epstein, CEO of Celebrated Experiences, Javier Echecopar, Sales Director at Abercrombie & Kent and Haisley Smith from Internova Travel Group.
The fundraiser, called TravelUnites, had a goal of raising $30,000 for the organization Direct Relief. Within only three days, it’s raised over $53,000 and is still open for donations.
Local train and car rental companies are pitching in, offering free rides to refugees claiming asylum in countries throughout Europe, including Polish PKP Intercity and Deutsche Bahn, according to Reuters.
Even travel apps are involved: travel booking app Hopper is providing $50,000 worth in booking credit for Ukrainians fleeing the country. Ukrainians can fill out the application here, and each individual will receive $150 worth in Carrot Cash, the app’s rewards currency, to purchase accommodations.
One Polish hotel chain, Arche Hotels, is providing temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees at all of its sixteen locations in Poland. Aneta Zochowska, the General Director of the Lena Grochowska Foundation, organizes placement of refugees across Arche Hotels’ properties through the foundation.
“We accepted the first refugees on February 27. Currently, about 100 refugees stay free of charge a day in each of the hotels. For the last week, we have provided accommodation, food, help and the possibility of rest to about 5,000 refugees,” said Zochowska. “We provide shelter, food, cleaning products, clothes and everything they need. We organize animations and games for children. Medical and psychological help for those in need. We run a database of private accommodations for people who want to accept refugees. We organize transport from the hotel to these houses…”
The foundation hopes to provide longer placement to Ukrainian refugees soon. “Around March 10, we want to provide refugees with more places where they will be able to stay longer. Ultimately, we want to organize about 1,000 such places.”
Even destinations are stepping up in support of the Ukrainians across the world; Lithuania’s citizens and companies donated a stunning 10 million Euros for the organization Blue/Yellow, which provides both military and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. One of the capital city of Vilnius’ main attractions, the Energy and Technology Museum, is prepared to take in Ukrainian refugees as they arrive.
The recent Klaipeda Light Festival, which celebrated Vilnius’ 770th birthday, stood in silence for one hour in solidarity for Ukraine, with the festival’s main objects lit up in Ukraine’s yellow and blue colors. In an additional show of support, the street in Vilnius where the Russian Embassy is located has been renamed Ukrainian Heroes Street.
If you are wondering how to support Ukrainian refugees or the Ukrainian resistance, do not hesitate to reach out to any of these organizations mentioned above.
