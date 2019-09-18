Hurricane Humberto to Impact Bermuda, Travel to the Island
Travelers with plans to visit Bermuda this week should be on notice regarding the projected path of Hurricane Humberto, which is now a Category 3 storm.
According to The Associated Press, Humberto is forecasted to pass close by the island of Bermuda with strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge Wednesday night into Thursday.
As a result of the projected impact of the Category 3 hurricane, Bermuda’s government has ordered troops to be ready for emergency operations and warned locals and tourists to make final preparations for strong storm conditions.
11 AM AST: Here are the latest Key Messages on #Humberto, which is expected to produce a long duration of dangerous winds on Bermuda later today through Thursday morning https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/8Ec4qFVFqu— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2019
The outer rainbands of #Hurricane #Humberto are beginning to affect #Bermuda (red circle) this morning. NOAA's #GOESEast is keeping a close eye on the Category 3 storm, which is forecast to pass just to the northwest and north of Bermuda later tonight. https://t.co/9QzwiVpOeZ pic.twitter.com/IAIcfo48rS— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 18, 2019
The approaching hurricane has forced National Security Minister Wayne Caines and his team to close ferries on the island at noon local time Wednesday and shut down bus service at 4 p.m., with flights possibly being impacted Thursday at Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto would bring tropical-storm-force winds Wednesday and hurricane-force gusts could probably last until early Thursday. The storm’s maximum sustained winds reached 115 miles per hour before reaching Bermuda.
Travelers are cautious after the damage done to The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, but there are other storms still forming in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry was located near the outermost Caribbean islands Wednesday, where it was predicted to become a hurricane Thursday night or Friday.
In addition, the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda began dumping as much as 18 inches of rain on parts of Southwest Texas and southwestern Louisiana.
