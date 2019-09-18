Last updated: 12:41 PM ET, Wed September 18 2019

Hurricane Humberto to Impact Bermuda, Travel to the Island

Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 18, 2019

Hurricane, Humberto, storm
PHOTO: Hurricane Humberto's projected path. (photo via National Weather Service)

Travelers with plans to visit Bermuda this week should be on notice regarding the projected path of Hurricane Humberto, which is now a Category 3 storm.

According to The Associated Press, Humberto is forecasted to pass close by the island of Bermuda with strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge Wednesday night into Thursday.

As a result of the projected impact of the Category 3 hurricane, Bermuda’s government has ordered troops to be ready for emergency operations and warned locals and tourists to make final preparations for strong storm conditions.

The approaching hurricane has forced National Security Minister Wayne Caines and his team to close ferries on the island at noon local time Wednesday and shut down bus service at 4 p.m., with flights possibly being impacted Thursday at Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto would bring tropical-storm-force winds Wednesday and hurricane-force gusts could probably last until early Thursday. The storm’s maximum sustained winds reached 115 miles per hour before reaching Bermuda.

Travelers are cautious after the damage done to The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, but there are other storms still forming in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry was located near the outermost Caribbean islands Wednesday, where it was predicted to become a hurricane Thursday night or Friday.

In addition, the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda began dumping as much as 18 inches of rain on parts of Southwest Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

For more information on Bermuda

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Five-day forecast for Hurricane Humberto.

Hurricane Humberto Causes Cruise Ships to Alter Course

Carnival Cruise Line

Tropical Storm Humberto Looms Near The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian Continues to Impact Travel Along US Atlantic Coast

Disney Donating Money, Resources to Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian Leaves Cruise Passengers Stranded

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS