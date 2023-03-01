Industry Voices Call for Global Effort to Bring About Climate-Ready Travel
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz March 01, 2023
An independent report published March 1 is urging the tourism and transportation industry to be fully accountable for its greenhouse gas emissions and encouraging these companies to invest in climate-friendly technologies.
The report is called “Envisioning Tourism in 2030 & Beyond,” and was created through an independent partnership between The Travel Foundation, the Centre of Expertise in Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality, Breda University of Applied Sciences, the European Tourism Futures Institute and the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions.
It follows the recommendations outlined in the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, recommending more governments participate in the Paris Agreement; tourism boards and travel companies to offer more net-zero travel products; an investment in greener transportation; a shift towards decarbonization; slowing the rapid growth in aviation and more to achieve the declaration’s goal of net zero by 2050.
The biggest recommendation for travel companies? Reporting all emissions produced throughout the entire company’s operations in order to accurately begin reducing them.
One of the top concerns in the report is the growth in long-haul aviation, the number of which the report says will quadruple by 2050 and account for 41 percent of all tourism’s total emissions produced, even though they comprise only 4 percent of all trips.
“The report challenges all tour operators to move faster on decarbonizing our businesses,” said Dr. Susanne Etti, Global Environmental Impact Manager, Intrepid Travel. “Intrepid is already the first global tour operator with science-based carbon emissions targets and we’re working to reduce the impact of transport in the trip emission profile; strengthen our domestic and regional travel offering; and promote longer trips in destinations that require long-haul flights. Decarbonizing our supply chain relies on different players, including governments, prioritizing the phasing out of fossil fuels in favor of clean technologies. This is not going to be easy and no business can act alone.”
Several travel and tourism companies, as well as destinations, have supported this report, including the government of Chile, Intrepid Travel, Iberostar, World Bank Group, Pacific Tourism Organization, TourRadar, Expedia Group and more.
“We call on the entire tourism industry to coordinate efforts, work together and seek the most successful tools worldwide to advance in the task of reducing emissions,” said Verónica Kunze, Undersecretary of Tourism, Government of Chile. “The task is enormous, but taking action as soon as possible will allow effective results to be achieved in the medium and long term.”
